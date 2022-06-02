Chipotle now accepts cryptocurrency payments

You can now reportedly pay for your burritos and tacos with Bitcoin and other digital currencies, in case you don't mind spending your coins directly instead of going through exchanges first. Flexa has announced that the Mexican fast food chain can now accept digital payments through its platform. The option is apparently available at all Chipotle locations in the US, and you can use it so long as you have a Flexa-enabled wallet app, such as Gemini and SPEDN. You simply have to fire up your app, choose Chipotle and show your phone at the cashier.

And to celebrate, we’re offering 10% off your next purchase at any Chipotle when you use a Flexa-enabled app! Download the @Gemini or SPEDN app to get started. Terms apply. pic.twitter.com/QEe7miRTZ8 — Flexa (@FlexaHQ) June 1, 2022

With this update, Chipotle joins the list of famous food chains that accept cryptocurrency as payment, including Starbucks and Subway. Other retailers and stores, such as Nordstrom have also started taking digital coin payments in recent years. For a while, you could even buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in the US, though the automaker ended up suspending the method, citing environmental concerns. One of the biggest issues surrounding digital currencies is how much energy they consume and how big their impact is on the environment.

Chipotle has yet to issue an official statement about the payment option — we've reached out to the company for confirmation — but Flexa says it's giving everyone 10 percent off their next purchase at the restaurant until June 30th. There's a one transaction limit, though, and the max discount you can get is $10.

Update: Jun 2nd, 9:33am ET. Chipotle sent over a statement from Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer, which says that the chain is "constantly exploring innovation that will enhance our guest experience, and that includes now accepting digital currency payments with Flexa in Chipotle's U.S. restaurants."