Chipotle Raises Full-Year Outlook on Strong Burrito Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. lifted its full-year outlook as limited-time offers such as chicken al pastor helped boost demand, continuing a streak of positive results as other chains struggle to boost diner traffic.

The burrito chain now expects same-store sales — a metric tracking restaurants open for more than a year — to rise by as much as a high-single-digit percentage. That’s up from the prior expectation of a mid-single-digit increase.

Diner traffic at Chipotle has increased in recent quarters, and its customer growth outpaced that of fast-casual rivals in the first three months of the year, according to research firm Placer.ai. That, along with the company’s financial results, are setting a high bar for the industry. Some limited-service chains such as McDonald’s Corp. have struggled to keep guest counts high amid rising prices and boycotts in the Middle East. McDonald’s will be the next major restaurant company to report results on April 30.

Chipotle’s same-store sales rose 7% in the first quarter, exceeding the average analyst estimate. Revenue of $2.7 billion was slightly higher than expectations, with sales buoyed by growth in transactions and bigger check sizes, as well as speedy preparation times for customer orders.

The company brought back its popular chicken al pastor limited-time offer last quarter, which some analysts had pegged as a sales driver. Its braised beef barbacoa also helped, the company said Wednesday.

The shares rose 3.2% at 4:45 p.m. in extended New York trading. The stock has climbed 28% this year through Wednesday’s close. In March, Chipotle proposed a 50-to-1 stock split as its shares hovered at a record of nearly $3,000.

