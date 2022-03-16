U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.00
    +58.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,932.00
    +400.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,713.50
    +261.75 (+1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.40
    +26.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.14
    +0.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.70
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -3.31 (-10.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    +0.0048 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2920
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,502.21
    +1,804.53 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.43
    +40.16 (+4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.31
    +97.61 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Chipotle's experimental tortilla robots know to add a little variety

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Miso Robotics

Kitchen robots are making more than just sliders and pizzas. Chipotle is testing Chippy, a version of Miso Robotics' arm-based automaton (already in use at White Castle) customized to make tortilla chips. The bot not only knows how to replicate Chipotle's recipe, but is smart enough to add "subtle variations" to keep things interesting — you might get a little more lime or salt.

The test is currently limited a Chipotle "innovation hub" in Irvine, California. However, the Mexican-themed restaurant chain also plans to use Chippy in a southern California restaurant later this year. Feedback from customers and workers will help shape any potential national rollout.

People will still be involved in making most of your burrito or taco, Chipotle said. Like an earlier rollout of the Pepper chat bot, Chippy will be there to "improve the human experience" rather than replace back-of-house cooks. You might get your meals sooner and with more consistent quality, particularly during busy hours.

It's easy to be skeptical, though. Zume transitioned from pizza-making robots after technical hurdles made them impractical, while McDonalds' AI-powered drive-thrus aren't yet accurate enough to be reliable. There's also the perpetual concern that companies will eventually automate workers out of their jobs. For now, though, Chipotle appears focused on making life easier for kitchen staff rather than replacing them with machines.

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg confirms NFTs are coming to Instagram

    Speaking at SXSW, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that digital collectibles would be arriving on Instagram “in the near term.”

  • Starbucks Wants to Ditch Those Disposable Cups for Good

    The Seattle coffee giant is experimenting with a reusable cup program in several markets, with the goal of having fewer single-use and plastic cups by 2025.

  • Pregnant woman gifts husband $650,000 Lamborghini so he will care for her and the baby 'day and night'

    A pregnant Malaysian woman shared a video online in which she surprises her husband with a $650,000 Lamborghini in anticipation of his dedicated caretaking of her and their baby. Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, uploaded the video to TikTok on March 12, showing viewers how she surprised her husband by taking him into a car dealership blindfolded. In the video, her husband, 20-year-old Weldan Zulkefli, cries from happiness after seeing the turquoise Huracan Evo wrapped with a giant red bow.

  • Dutch Bros Needs Its Charts to Perk Up

    In his Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Joth Ricci, president and CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. , the coffee chain. Dutch Bros just celebrated its 30-year anniversary, Ricci noted, and the company continues to deliver what he termed "careful" growth that maintains its unique company culture. Ultimately, Dutch Bros plans to expand to more than 4,000 locations nationwide from the current 538.

  • Zuckerberg Deposition Blocked by Judge in D.C. Privacy Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A request to depose Mark Zuckerberg as part of Washington, D.C.’s data-privacy lawsuit against Facebook drew a blistering denial from the judge overseeing the case, who called the attempt “frankly annoying.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Upda

  • Kristin Cavallari delivers major 'Laguna Beach vibes' with new bikini photo

    "You still look 19!"

  • 'Elden Ring' has sold over 12 million copies in 18 days

    1 million units were sold in Japan alone.

  • Who Does Clayton Pick on ‘The Bachelor’? Here’s Who He Ends Up With & if He’s Still Together With His Winner

    Yes, Clayton found love, but with who is the question.

  • 'Bachelor' Clayton is rejected and leaves single for the first time in show's history

    It was a night full of good and bad surprises as hearts were broken and new bachelorettes were revealed!

  • Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Lace Lingerie for New Dolce & Gabbana Eyewear Campaign

    The superstar was tapped to model the latest collection – which include sophisticated cat-eye frames, oversize styles and pilot shapes – inspired by the bold aesthetic of the early 2000s

  • Volodynyr Zelenskyy is an heir of Ronald Reagan | Reagan

    Zelenskyy has become Ukraine’s voice of resistance — the leader who refuses to surrender or flee in the face of the brutal invasion of his country.

  • Sunak urged to scrap VAT rise on concert tickets

    The music industry is urging chancellor Rishi Sunak to abandon a VAT hike on concert and live event tickets that is due to kick in on 1 April.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces New Baseball Player Holograms Available on FameDays.com for April 15th launch

    ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is happy to announce a line-up of professional baseball players who will be available on FameDays for launch April 15, 2022. Using the FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy life-size hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pictures with the virtual star as if they are s

  • Air stewardess says she applied to Delta for five years but only got accepted when she pretended to be white

    ‘The one time I apply as a white woman, I got accepted’

  • The Adam Project: Viewers share same complaint about Netflix film’s ‘freaky’ CGI

    ‘It’s the worst thing in the movie for me’

  • Everyone is saying the same thing about Kate Middleton's glamorous new photos

    Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Commonwealth Day service today – and some of the photos captured of the couple are incredibly special, with one

  • Mandy Moore Channels Her Inner Goddess in Sheer Beadwork Gown at Critics’ Choice Awards

    Elie Saab gave the singer-actress a divine look.

  • Abercrombie Gets Physical With Subbrand Launch

    Abercrombie & Fitch said customers were looking for fashion-forward activewear from the brand.

  • 'Secrets of Playboy' details alleged 'underground system' of 'shadow mansions'

    On a new episode of Secrets of Playboy, Jennifer Saginor, the daughter of Dr. Mark Saginor, who was Hugh Hefner's personal doctor and best friend, continued to share her horrifying story. According to Jennifer, men from within Hefner's inner circle created what were known as "Shadow Mansions," mini mansions that housed girls who didn't make the cut to be a Playmate. Jennifer explained, "My father and the inner circle from Playboy created clones of the Playboy Mansion on a smaller scale to sort of lure these young girls in. It was very predatory. These young girls have no idea what's gonna hit them next." As time went on, many other men from Hefner's inner circle from Playboy, who wanted to emulate Hef's lifestyle, created their own shadow mansion, which became very popular in the '90s, due to Hefner marrying Kimberley Conrad, thus hosting less "orgy parties" at the mansion. Jennifer said women who were considered "sevens" or "eights," who did not make it into the Playboy mansion with the "nines or tens", were shuffled into one of the mini mansions, where they would live and become prey for powerful, wealthy men. Jennifer also revealed, "I just remember walking in on them and being, like, horrified. These girls were clearly drugged and not coherent. Maybe they would also have somebody, like, videotaping them, and then that videotape could be used as blackmail, so they wouldn't tell anyone or so that they'd sort of fall into this underground system of being available. Basically, any powerful, wealthy man in Los Angeles who was on the guest list to attend the mini-mansion parties was given an opportunity to spend time with particular girls. 'Spending time with her' is code for 'Having sex with her.' I think many of the girls stayed in the mini-mansion system because they were scared of being blackmailed with videotapes." Jennifer eventually moved into her father's shadow mansion, where she would witness horrifying things and discover that even she wasn't safe from the predatory behavior. "As a teenager, I turned to one of my father's friends for advice and showed up at his house. He ended up offering me a drink and putting something in my drink. Before I knew it, I was, you know, out of body and came to with him trying to have sex with me. Telling me I had to take my, like, clothes off, and I was in his bed, and the whole thing was so horrific," shared Jennifer. "For me, growing up in that setting, I was the only female that's welcomed into this boys' club. You know, I felt good about myself. I felt special and different. And really at the end of the day, I'm not."

  • 'Bachelorette' alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno proudly shows off 'mom pooch' in new photos

    The mom-of-two encouraged her followers to "be kind" to their bodies.