JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Chipotle enlists robot to make tortilla chips: Talking Tech podcast

Editors
·3 min read

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

More: Daily news, true crime, and more USA TODAY podcasts

Hey there, listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. How many of you like Chipotle? I love Chipotle, personally. If I could eat there all the time, I probably would. But one of the best things about Chipotle are the tortilla chips. One of my favorite things to eat there. Here's something wild, though. There could come a point time where Chipotle's tortilla chips are made by a robot. I write about this in a story that you can read on tech.usatoday.com. The restaurant chain announced on Wednesday plans to test an AI kitchen assistant by the name of Chippy. How appropriate. And what Chippy does is it cooks in seasons of the tortilla chips. Chipotle says that the robot has been trained to follow the same process for creating tortilla chips. So it'll combine the corn flour, all the other ingredients. It'll then cook the chips, season them with salt, and then add the lime juice, and boom, robot-made Chipotle tortilla chips.

Chipotle says one of the goals is to allow its crew members to focus on other things so they're not just tied up on making chips, obviously. They're currently testing Chippy at Chipotle's innovation hub in California. It's expected to debut at a Chipotle restaurant in Southern California later this year. Depending on how well that goes, Chipotle will then decide when they want to roll out Chippy to more restaurants. This chip maker was made by California-based Miso Robotics, which has also worked with White Castle. They made a robot called Flippy 2, which basically cooks French fries. If you have seen a demo of this, it's pretty wild. Basically, the wire basket that a lot of restaurants used to cook fries. You see a robot hand grab it with the fries, and drop it in the oil, and then pick it up when it's time to come out. The robotics company recently announced that they're going to install Flippy 2 in 100 additional White Castle locations.

And this is going to be part of a growing trend where we see robots more involved in food service, partly because it allows some of the workers there to have more free time to do other things. But then, also, there's been a lot of talk of labor shortages. And so one of the potential solutions here is having robots more involved. One robot I read about that was a really good example of this is called the Matradee, and it's pretty cool. It's based a robot that can sense its way around the room. And it also assists staff there. If you want to serve food, you basically just place it on this robot and it brings the food over. You can also clear tables that way. So basically, they had a video of a server grab plates, and then put them on the robot, and then the robot to the back of the restaurant. So pretty cool stuff.

And again, a trend that we're going to see a lot more of in the future. Really curious to see how this all pans out. And interested to see how this food tastes when it's made by a robot. So there you go. You can read more about this in my story on tech.usatoday.com. Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please, don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcasts. You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle enlists robot to make tortilla chips: Talking Tech podcast

