Chipotle to hire 19,000 additional workers for peak demand season

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill said on Wednesday it is looking to hire 19,000 additional employees to beef up workforce at its restaurants for its busiest time of the year.

The restaurant chain operator's hiring plans for this year's "burrito season", which runs from March to May, is a step-up from 2023, when it announced plans to hire 15,000 new workers for the period.

This season traditionally sees a spike in demand at Chipotle, as warmer weather and more daylight prompt Americans to spend time outdoors and visit the company's outlets frequently.

Chipotle has historically seen its highest volume of sales in the spring season, a spokesperson said, adding that the 19,000 open roles include both full- and part-time restaurant positions.

The announcement comes at a time when dozens of companies across sectors ranging from tech and banking to retail have been laying off workers in a bid to manage costs amid higher interest rates.

Chipotle, where Gen-Z workers make up more than 73% of its restaurant staff base, also said it was offering new financial benefits for employees, including a program to help them pay off student debt while also saving for retirement.

