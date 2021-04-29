Chipotle Launches the Aluminaries Project With Mentor And Avocado Supplier Jason Mraz

The brand's third accelerator program to support ventures that are building sustainable, equitable, and efficient food systems

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the Aluminaries Project, an accelerator program designed to support ventures from across the country that are building sustainable, equitable, and efficient food systems. Joining the program as a mentor is Grammy-winning musician and farmer, Jason Mraz, who is a longstanding avocado supplier for Chipotle restaurants.

The industry-leading program, now in its third year, is sponsored by the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation in partnership with Uncharted, both nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations. From now until May 21, 2021, ventures may submit applications by visiting https://uncharted.org/program/Chipotle-Aluminaries-Three, for the opportunity to receive seven months of customized support, including mentorship from Jason Mraz and other industry leaders, individualized investor introductions, and Chipotle VIP cards, which will provide real food to fuel work sessions all year long.

"As a company that is committed to supporting the farming industry, Chipotle is calling upon growth stage ventures to help identify innovative solutions to solve the challenges within the nation's supply chain," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle. "We believe that how we grow our food is how we grow our future and look forward to partnering with Jason Mraz and others who are passionate about helping us cultivate a better world."

"Learning to work with land, trees, and seasons has been a truly humbling experience. I've seen firsthand how some farming practices can benefit the earth versus how other, less-careful choices contribute to pollution and the climate crisis," said Jason Mraz. "At The Mranch, we prioritize regenerative, organic farming, growing resilience in addition to good foods. I believe the future of farming is innovative and spirited, where each of us see ourselves as a steward for the earth, while advancing equity for all workers involved."

Chipotle is once again shedding light on the issues that exist within our food system and showing how greater awareness of where food comes from and how it is grown can help everyone. Not only has the agricultural industry lost 40 times more farmers than it has gained over the last decade,* the events of the past year further exposed other fragilities. Farmers in parts of the west endured a difficult summer of wildfires that often threatened to destroy their land. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted businesses, workers and disrupted national supply chains. Additionally, all across the country, the farming community reckoned with hard truths about racial equality and inclusion.



While acknowledging the hardships of the past, Chipotle is taking a fresh look at the food system and reimagining what it can be — technologically efficient, able to meet the demands of our growing population, and equitable for all farmers. In pursuit of this mission, it is seeking its third class of companies for the Chipotle Aluminaries Project. Submissions for the Chipotle Aluminaries Project become the property of Chipotle and will not be returned. Finalists will be selected by Uncharted in its discretion.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT THE CHIPOTLE CULTIVATE FOUNDATION

Chipotle Mexican Grill established the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation in 2011 to extend its commitment to making real food accessible for all. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed more than $5 million to like-minded organizations committed to cultivating a better world through food.

ABOUT JASON MRAZ

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up." He sits on the board of the ASCAP Foundation as well as his own Jason Mraz Foundation, which serves to shine for inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. He released his latest album, Look For The Good, in 2020.

ABOUT UNCHARTED

Uncharted is a social impact accelerator that scales solutions to the most pressing problems of our time. Uncharted programs connect problem solvers to the resources and support they need to scale their solutions, using a multidisciplinary approach that mobilizes a diverse network of mentors, funders, partners, and communities. To date, alumni of Uncharted have collectively raised $315 million, created impact in 96 countries, and benefitted 55 million lives. For more information, visit WWW.UNCHARTED.ORG.

