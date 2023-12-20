Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $2,313.87, demonstrating a -0.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 5.89% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2024. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $9.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.8%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.49 billion, indicating a 14.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $44.04 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.35% and +13.99%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Chipotle Mexican Grill boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Looking at valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.84. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.15.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research