Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol Sells 1,996 Shares

On January 29, 2024, Brian Niccol, Chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG), executed a sale of 1,996 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out with shares priced at $2,399.91 each, impacting the market cap of the company, which stands at $66,396.317 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc operates a chain of restaurants in the United States and internationally, offering a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads. The company is known for its use of high-quality raw ingredients, classic cooking methods, and distinctive interior design, and features a relatively simple menu.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,056 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed within the company. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 32 insider sells for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Regarding the company's valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's shares were trading at $2,399.91 on the day of the insider's sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 57.38, which is above the industry median of 23.405 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, indicating that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $2,153.56.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

