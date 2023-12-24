What Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.'s (NYSE:CMG) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Chipotle Mexican Grill’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Still Cheap?

Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 54.04x is currently well-above the industry average of 20.42x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Chipotle Mexican Grill generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Chipotle Mexican Grill's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CMG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CMG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CMG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Chipotle Mexican Grill at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Chipotle Mexican Grill, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

