Chipotle Mexican Grill Insiders Sold US$36m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Curtis Garner, for US$10.0m worth of shares, at about US$2,060 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$2,902, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 48% of Curtis Garner's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Chipotle Mexican Grill Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill. In total, insiders dumped US$4.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Chipotle Mexican Grill

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$547m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Chipotle Mexican Grill Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Chipotle Mexican Grill is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

