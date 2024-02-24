Chipotle Mexican Grill Insiders Sold US$36m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

The fact that multiple Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chipotle Mexican Grill

The Chief Customer & Technology Officer, Curtis Garner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$10.0m worth of shares at a price of US$2,060 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$2,647. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 48% of Curtis Garner's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Chipotle Mexican Grill Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Chipotle Mexican Grill recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$7.6m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Gregg Engles spent US$2.0m on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership Of Chipotle Mexican Grill

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Chipotle Mexican Grill insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$503m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Chipotle Mexican Grill Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Chipotle Mexican Grill is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

