Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Toms River, Shrewsbury set to open

Craving a burrito?

Good news - starting this weekend, two new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants are opening their doors at the Jersey Shore.

Opening Friday, Dec. 29, is a location at 490B Shrewsbury Plaza in Shrewsbury.

Opening Sunday, Dec. 31, is a location at 465 East Route 37 in Toms River.

Both restaurants are open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Each location features the brand's "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane for digital orders.

Both of the new locations also are hiring, with about 25 jobs per location on average and benefits including a crew bonus, a debt-free college program, English as a Second Language program, mental health care and more. Find out more at chipotle.com/careers.

