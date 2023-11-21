New Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant opens first 'Chipotlane' in Stockton on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is opening a new restaurant in Stockton on Tuesday.

The new Chipotle location is located at 1205 E. Hammer Lane. This will mark Chipotle's third Stockton location, with already existing locations at Park West Place and Weberstown Mall.

This is the newest Stockton location in nine years.

Chipolte's latest opening was in 2014 at Trinity Parkway (Park West Place), The Record reported then.

First Chipotlane

This location will be different from already existing locations. That is because this will be Stockton's first location with a "Chipotlane."

But what exactly is a Chipotlane?

"A drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars," Annie Gradinger, a spokesperson for Chipotle Mexican Grill, stated in a statement.

The new Stockton location is hiring.

"There are, on average, 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits," the spokesperson wrote.

Benefits such as "a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year," "a debt-free college degree program," and "access to mental healthcare for employees and their families" are some of the benefits the spokesperson stated.

A new Chipotle stands at 1205 E. Hammer Lane in Stockton on Nov. 18, 2023. The fast food restaurant, which will feature the company's Chipotlane digital drive-pick-up lane, opens Tuesday, November 21.

Stockton guests will also have the opportunity to try the "fan-favorite" Carne Asada for a limited time.

"Chipotle's Carne Asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, and finished with freshly squeezed lime, hand-chopped cilantro, for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor that captures the taste buds of Chipotle guests," Chipotle wrote in a statement on their website.

Chipotle's spokesperson wrote the new location will be open 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information on careers at Chipotle Mexican Grill, visit jobs.chipotle.com/job/stockton/crew-member/.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Chipolte in Stockton opens first drive through Chipotlane