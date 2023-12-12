Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE:CMG) five-year earnings growth trails the incredible shareholder returns

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares for the last five years, while they gained 417%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Chipotle Mexican Grill investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Chipotle Mexican Grill achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 45% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 39% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Chipotle Mexican Grill has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Chipotle Mexican Grill has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 48% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 39%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill that you should be aware of.

