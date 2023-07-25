Chipotle Q2 earnings preview: good news thanks to foot traffic and Chicken Al Pastor

Shares of the fast casual restaurant chain are up nearly 53% so far this year and up 54% compared to last year

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, July 26, before the bell. The news is expected to be good.

Wall Street anticipates the burrito chain to post revenue of $2.53 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year and adjusted earnings per share of $12.23, up 34.3% compared to the same time period last year. Same-store sales results are expected to be up 7.62% compared to a year ago too.

Some reasons: increased foot traffic year-over-year, its limited time offering, the Chicken Al Pastor, which debuted back in March, and a pause on price increases earlier this year. Last year's higher menu prices didn't impact foot traffic last quarter.

Per foot traffic data intelligence platform Placer.ai, visits to Chipotle were up 14.7% % in June 2023 compared to the same month last year. In May, they were up 17.2% and in April, up 15.2% year-over-year.

What's driving the visits? Consumers seem to think they're getting a bang for their buck.

In a note to its clients from TD Cowen, which also has an outperform rating on shares, "Chipotles value perceptions are outperforming the fast casual peer group at a widening clip." Peers in the category include Panera Bread, Sweetgreen (SG), Starbucks (SBUX), Cava (CAVA), among others.

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan, who also has an outperform rating on shares, said "We also believe CMG is well positioned to regain its relative value advantage by holding menu pricing below peers in 2023, which could drive accelerating transaction growth as the second half of the year progresses."

Is Chicken Al Pastor the fiscal second-quarter hero for Chipotle Mexican Grill? (Courtesy: Chipotle)

Deflationary food costs also could boost Chipotle's bottom line. The Chicken Al Pastor, may help Chipotle's overall food basket cost this quarter, partly because chicken prices dropped in the latest CPI report, down slightly 0.1%. This comes as the cost of beef and avocado, which is higher, make up 20% and 9% of the market basket respectively.

A look ahead: Chipotle is also investing in its robust expansion plans. Last week, the company announced its first-ever development agreement to open restaurants in the Middle East and accelerate its international efforts.

Brooke DiPalma is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

