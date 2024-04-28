Chipotle Responds To California Wage Hike By Raising Prices

Wendy Leigh
3 min read
0
Chipotle chicken al pastor
Chipotle chicken al pastor - Chipotle / Facebook

When California's new Fast Food Wage legislation went into effect on April 1, there was little doubt that fast-food and fast-casual restaurants would compensate for the hit. Tightening purse strings can take various forms, including worker layoffs, reduced shift hours, efficiency measures, store automation, and more. But perhaps one of the quickest ways to recoup significant cost increases is to raise consumer prices. That's exactly what Chipotle chose to do when the $20 per hour minimum wage for fast food workers went into effect.

The rise in the California minimum wage from $16 to $20, which only affects fast food workers, equates to about a 20% jump for Chipotle labor costs in the state. To counteract lost profit margins, Chipotle raised menu prices by 6% to 7% in its roughly 500 California restaurants, compared to 2023 prices. The uptick affects menu-wide items and does not apply to Chipotle restaurants outside the Golden State.

California labor-cost increases, and subsequent higher menu prices, seem minimally impactful for Chipotle, considering its recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2024. The company revealed increased comparable restaurant sales of 7%, with a total revenue increase of 14.1%. The chain also opened 47 new fast-casual locations in that quarter alone, with plans for up to 315 more by year's end. Nonetheless, Chipotle didn't let California Assembly Bill 1228 take effect without a fight.

Read more: 19 Popular Pizza Chains, Ranked From Worst To Best

Chipotle Joined Fast-Food Giants In Opposing California Wage Increase

Chipotle workers in San Francisco
Chipotle workers in San Francisco - David Tran/Getty Images

Increasing fast-food minimum wages was a long time coming for California. Governor Gavin Newsom initially signed a law called the Fast Recovery Act in 2022, establishing a fast-food council with the authority to increase wages and set worker conditions, with planned implementation on January 1, 2023. The industry fought back, citing, among other things, unfair treatment because the increase applied only to workers in a single retail food segment, rather than restaurants across the board. Chipotle jumped squarely into the fray.

Along with fellow fast-food icons such as McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, In-N-Out Burger, and the owner of KFC, Chipotle joined a Save the Restaurants coalition, with a $1 million donation from each brand. They weren't alone in the fight, joined by wide-ranging groups with a stake in outcomes, including business groups, franchisees, and even unaffected smaller businesses that would not be subject to the wage increase requirement.

Chipotle and its fast-food cohorts across the state successfully obtained a ballot referendum for 2024, raising $71.8 million, partially in loans by outside interests. However, an eventual compromise evolved into the new AB 1228 legislation, which includes the $20 minimum fast-food wage and the establishment of the Fast Food Council. The law is now officially in effect, resulting in an estimated overall increase of& 10% in menu costs, and counting, across dozens of California fast-casual chains. That comes on the heels of a reported 29% rise in fast food prices nationwide over four years since 2019.

Read the original article on Tasting Table

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Fed will only cut rates when it's panicking over a recession and a market crash, Black Swan investor says

    "This economy is built on low interest rates," Mark Spitznagel said. "There are lag effects when you reset interest rates like we had."

  • US Debt-Sale Plan Seen Benefiting From Fed That ‘Stops Hurting’

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury is set to keep its sales of long-term debt steady in a new plan this week, with the government expected to get relief soon from the Federal Reserve’s rapid run-down in its securities holdings.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingBlade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275Plun

  • What 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Words are powerful. For the US economy, no-one’s more so than those of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingBlade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275Plunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingBloomberg Economics’ Fed sentiment index — powered by

  • World War II History Haunts Attempts to Seize Russian Assets

    Berlin is one of the strongest opponents of a U.S.-led initiative that would funnel frozen Russian funds to help rebuild Ukraine and bolster its armed forces.

  • Nashville Is Booming. Locals Fret About Their Future in Music City.

    As Oracle moves its headquarters from Austin, Texas, to the Music City, Nashvillians reckon with the pros and cons of being a boomtown.

  • Global debt hasn’t been this bad since the Napoleonic Wars, says World Economic Forum president

    "We haven't seen this kind of debt since the Napoleonic Wars. We're getting close to 100% of global GDP in debt."

  • Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is on Track to Yield an Unpleasant Surprise

    There's more to Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) than meets the eye.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Inflation staycation

    The disappearance of inflation is one break President Biden seems unlikely to get in his reelection bid.

  • Charting the Global Economy: BOJ Holds; US Inflation Won’t Let Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged, driving the yen to a fresh 34-year low, while US inflation showed few signs of simmering down.Most Read from BloombergMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingBlade to Offer Luxury Bus Service to Hamptons at Fare Up to $275Plunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingThe J

  • Jared Bernstein on Inflation, The Federal Reserve

    Jared Bernstein, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, breaks down the recent data showing softer growth and hotter inflation, and if there should be any concerns over consumer sentiments. He states that the economy is still very strong and shares his thoughts on how he sees inflation coming down as the Federal Reserve is no longer hiking interest rates. Jared Bernstein speaks with Kailey Leinz and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."