Chipotle to sell car napkin holder to help people “declutter their glove box”

We’ve all done it. You grab some fast food to go, then pick up a handful of napkins on the way out the door—not two or three, but a handful, which inevitably get either shoved in some nook or cranny in your car or tossed in the trash alongside the bag the food came in.

Chipotle, however, is pitching a solution. Starting tomorrow, the burrito chain will begin selling a car napkin holder to “help declutter glove boxes” of patrons. The accessory will sell for $30 and will include a card for a free entrée at the chain.

It will go on sale Nov. 30 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The napkin holder, made of faux leather derived from cactus, will attach to your car’s sun visor, letting drivers and/or passengers grab a napkin, much like they would from a box of Kleenex.

Odd? Yes. Practical? Curiously so. New territory for the company? Nowhere close.

Chipotle might be best known for its burritos (and, more recently, its price hikes), but the chain has had its own online retail storefront for a while, which sells plenty of goods, but not a single item of food. It’s a haven for the loyalists among the chain’s customers.

Chipotle Goods, which is where the napkin holder will be exclusively available, has all the company-branded products you can imagine and more. Sure, there are plenty of hoodies and T-shirts and slides and even leggings, but you can also pick up a beach towel, a clutch, a onesie for your newborn (or, as the company calls your child, a Chipotbaby), or even a $135 sterling-silver necklace that says “Extra.”

Shop carefully. The store does not accept exchanges.

