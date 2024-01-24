Chipotle wants to hire 19,000 workers ahead of 'burrito season', adds new benefits

A Chipotle location is pictured in Vermont.

Ahead of what the company is calling its "burrito season," Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering additional benefits to workers and is looking to hire 19,000 new employees.

In addition to hiring the 19,000 new employees, Chipotle, which announced the new initiatives in a press release Wednesday, said it is adding new benefits to "prioritize financial and mental health."

The new benefits include a student loan retirement match program, where the company will match up to 4% of eligible employee's salaries to their 401(k) if they make eligible student loan payments.

Also new is access to a Visa card, faster access to paychecks, banking from Cred.ai and Cred.ai's "Credit Optimizer," according to a release. Chipotle's New Employee Assistance Program offers six free sessions with a licensed counselor or mental health coach, as well as access to other tools and resources.

Burrito season, according to Chipotle, runs from March to May and is the busiest time of year for the fast-casual restaurant chain.

Founded in 1993 in Denver, Colorado, Chipotle currently operates over 3,100 stores in the U.S., according to the store locator.

How much is Chipotle's pay?

Chipotle's starting wages for hourly employees was raised in 2021 to $11-$18 per hour.

Restaurateurs, the highest general manager position in the company, have an average compensation of $100,000, according to the company.

You can apply to Chipotle via the company's career website: jobs.chipotle.com. You can also text CHIPJOBS to 97211 to apply.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle hiring for 19,000 jobs, workers to staff 2024 burrito season