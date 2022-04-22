U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

CHIPOTLE'S 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT UPDATE DEMONSTRATES ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR ITS PEOPLE

·4 min read
In this article:
Increased wages, training and development implemented to support future growth plans

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report Update, which showcases its efforts across People, Food and Animals, and the Environment. The report covers Chipotle's impact, progress and goals in areas that play a critical role in its mission to Cultivate a Better World.

A best-in-class employer, Chipotle enhanced its employee offerings last year with leading wages, referral bonuses, and paved clear pathways for advancement. Crew members can become a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with potential total compensation of $100,000 USD or $125,000 CAD while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business. The report reflects that 90% of restaurant management roles came from internal promotions, and on average, six employees were promoted per restaurant for a total of nearly 19,000 promotions.

Chipotle also expanded its Cultivate Education program so qualifying U.S. employees can earn a debt-free degree in over 100 disciplines at ten universities in addition to its existing $5,250 per year tuition assistance benefit valid towards any accredited program or certificate. Building upon its People efforts last year, Chipotle recently rolled out a new Learning Management System (LMS), the Spice Hub, with enhanced immersive learning development and upskilling opportunities for restaurant employees through gamification, social learning, personalized learning paths, and instructor-led training.

"With a mission to Cultivate a Better World, we are passionate about accelerating our employees' professional growth and are looking at our team members of today to become our leaders of tomorrow," said Marissa Andrada, Chief Diversity, Inclusion and People Officer, Chipotle. "How we grow our food is how we grow our future; it's both Food with Integrity as well as People with Integrity, and we transparently want to share the steps we're taking to help us meet our aggressive goals."

Highlights from Chipotle's 2021 Sustainability Report Update include:

People Impact

  • 90% of restaurant management roles were internal promotions

  • Promoted almost 19,000 team members

  • Offered free & confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services to all Chipotle Employees

  • Achieved a Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index score of 100

  • Established an inclusive, award-winning culture

Food & Animals Impact

  • Purchased over 40.7 million pounds of organic & transitional ingredients

  • Purchased over 35.7 million pounds of local produce—an investment of more than $40.2 million in support of local food systems in Chipotle's communities

  • Pledged $1.3 million of the $5 million committed to young farmers by the end of 2025

Environment Impact

  • 100% of new restaurant openings participated in Chipotle's food donation "Harvest Program"

  • Established and maintained composting program at 31% of all restaurants

  • Diverted 2.6 million cubic yards of waste through recycling, composting, and waste to energy

Chipotle's Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer Laurie Schalow added, "We are dedicated to being a leader across all areas of sustainability and are passionate about driving lasting change while holding ourselves accountable for our actions."

To learn more about sustainability at Chipotle and review the full report, please visit CHIPOTLE.COM/SUSTAINABILITY.

About Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,950 restaurants as of December 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)
Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotles-2021-sustainability-report-update-demonstrates-enhanced-support-for-its-people-301530736.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

