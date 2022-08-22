Chipotle's lemonade-scented 'Water' Cup Candle, poking fun at customers sneaking free drinks, is sold out and reselling for up to $90

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

Chipotle's lemon-scented "Water" Cup Candle is sold out Chipotle's website — but resellers on Ebay are selling the candle for up to $90.

The limited-edition candle, inspired by Chipotle customers who fill their free water cups with other drinks like lemonade, was released on August 18.

The $28 candle was being sold on Chipotle's online merchandise store, Chipotle Goods. Now, multiple resellers on Ebay are listing the candle for up to three times that price — and they're selling, too. A listing for the candle for $89.99 was marked as sold.

Other resellers are listing the candle for less — the lowest listing Insider found is for $59.99. The seller for this listing said the candle ships with the unique promo code for one free lemonade that came with each purchase of the candle from Chipotle Goods. It's unclear if all the Chipotle candles being resold on Ebay include the promo code.

Chipotle released the candle in honor of National Lemonade Day which was on August 20. But the idea for the candle is not so recent. In a December 2019 tweet from the restaurant, the company tweeted, "Hear me out: a water cup scented candle that smells like lemonade."

The company has previously released merchandise for its fanbase that is related to online conversations about the restaurant. Chipotle released a Cilantro Soap in December 2021, for fans who have the "soap gene," meaning they taste soap when they eat cilantro.

"Social is the premier destination for us to listen to and engage with our superfans," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "When they see these lighthearted tributes to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel even more connected to Chipotle."

