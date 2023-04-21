Chipoys Crunches Its Way Through Retail After Successful U.S. and European Launches

The Rolled Tortilla Chip Brand Forges Its Own Path as "Better-for-You" Option

YORBA LINDA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipoys – the authentic rolled tortilla chips that are made with premium ingredients that deliver heat and flavor in every bite – is set to expand its retail distribution in the coming months. First launched last year in convenience stores across the United States and Europe, Chipoys is now setting its sights on continued nationwide expansion as they grow in popularity and add to their product offering.

Made with the highest quality ingredients, Chipoys Rolled Tortilla Chips use a unique rolled shape for added crunch.

Made with the highest quality ingredients, Chipoys Rolled Tortilla Chips use a unique rolled shape for added crunch. The snack has 160 calories, 2 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar per serving, with no trans-fat or cholesterol. Coated with fiery tangy seasonings with added heat, Chipoys are challenging the snacks category with a premium taste while also boasting a "better-for-you" mantra over its competitors.

"Chipoys has been a passion project of ours for years, and I believe we have the potential to be a major player in the snack food industry, " said Erick Kozin, Co-Founder of Chipoys. "The team was able to call upon our years of CPG branding and sales experience, and after searching for the perfect formula, the Chipoys Fire Red Hot flavor was born. Since then, we've released several new flavors and I'm confident that Chipoys can be a household name in the near future."

The brand prides itself on its dedication to preserving traditional Mexican flavors, while constantly evolving to bring consumers new and exciting tastes in the form of a rolled chip.

For more information about Chipoys, including all of their flavors, visit their website at https://chipoys.com/ . And to find Chipoys in a store near you, use their store locator, or find them on Amazon .

About Chipoys

Chipoys is more than just a chip, it's a lifestyle! Our mission is to create an authentic rolled tortilla chip packed with bold flavors and fun in every bite. We are dedicated to preserving traditional Mexican flavors, while constantly evolving to bring you new and exciting tastes! See more about Chipoys including all of its flavors at www.chipoys.com/. Follow us @eatchipoys.

