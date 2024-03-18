What is the CHIPS Act and what does it mean to Arizona?

The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law in August 2022, which paved the way for investment of $53 billion into semiconductor manufacturing and research around the country.

The law was a significant step for Arizona's semiconductor industry, which has been growing exponentially since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced plans to build a massive factory in Phoenix in 2020.

Intel, which has had a large presence in Arizona for decades, also announced a major expansion of its Chandler plant, which President Joe Biden is visiting Wednesday.

What does the CHIPS Act pay for?

Funding available from the CHIPS Act includes grants, cooperative agreements, loans and other incentives, including a 25% tax credit for capital investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

The largest incentives and grants have not yet been announced, but Bloomberg News first reported that TSMC is expected to receive about $5 billion from the CHIPS Act, but said the awards have not yet been finalized.

Biden is expected to announce grant awards while visiting the Intel plant.

The award announcements will come in phases, and include the major announcements for the large manufacturers like TSMC and Intel. Other awards will include funding for industry suppliers, and for research and development, which could include universities and governments.

In September 2023 the U.S. Department of Commerce announced funding opportunities for semiconductor supply chain projects under $300 million.

How is the CHIPS Act helping Arizona?

To prepare for that funding, the Arizona Commerce Authority and other organizations formed the Arizona Small-Scale Supplier Consortium, aimed at showing the importance of the individual suppliers in Arizona. About 20 companies are taking part in the supplier consortium, an ACA spokesperson said. In total those companies represent about $1.8 billion in investment and expect to create 3,800 jobs.

According to the ACA, about 35 companies in the semiconductor industry suppliers have announced expansions or relocations to Arizona since January 2020.

Arizona has already been the recipient of some CHIPS Act funds.

The U.S. Department of Defense selected an Arizona State University-led group of more than 70 partners to be one of eight regional innovation hubs. The award, worth about $40 million, was the first allocation of CHIPS Act Funding, according to the ACA.

In February the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs awarded a $13.8 million cooperative agreement to ASU under a fund that was created by the CHIPS Act, according to ASU.

