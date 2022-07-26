U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Chips bill advances in Senate — Here's what's in the $79B legislation

Ben Werschkul
·Senior Producer and Writer
·6 min read

After more than a year of negotiations, Congress is on the cusp of passing a bill to alleviate the chip shortage and shore up U.S. competitiveness with China — in part by giving $50 billion to the semiconductor industry.

The Senate voted 64-32 on Tuesday to end debate on the so-called “CHIPS+” bill. This key step, which required 60 votes, now sets the stage for final passage in the coming days.

As the key procedural step got underway, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the effort will help "one of the most important struggles of this century."

"The 21st century will be won or lost on the battleground of technological innovation," he added.

The cost of the bill is still being tabulated. A preliminary analysis from the Congressional Budget Office assesses the bill will incur roughly $79 billion in new spending over the coming decade. The bill will also redirect existing government money to the effort; the Budget Group is expected to release a fuller accounting soon.

Lawmakers had previous passed a more ambitious version of the bill, and for a time legislators discussed a “slimmed down” version that would only include the direct inducements to the semiconductor industry. But in the end, lawmakers added a host of provisions back into the bill, ballooning the cost.

Here are the highlights from in the bill, which Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) recently told Yahoo Finance “affects the costs for so many things for Americans” from your cellphone, to your vacuum cleaner, to the government weapon’s systems.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden listens as Communications Workers of America President Christopher Shelton speaks during a virtual meeting on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The meeting was held for President Biden to hear from CEOs and labor leaders on the way funding for production of computer chips would impact them. The meeting was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council and National Security Advisor. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs, labor leaders, and members of his economic team on Monday during a virtual meeting on semiconductors. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Not a subsidy for big companies’

Tuesday's vote came after a full court press from the Biden administration to restart the effort after months of fruitless negotiations.

"America invented the semiconductor — it’s time we bring it home,” President Joe Biden said at a virtual White House event on Monday.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo addressed criticism of the bill stressing that it doesn't aim to make businesses ore profitable but instead seeks to invest in the U.S. economy.

From the private sector, a host of companies descended on Washington this week to try and push the bill over the finish line. Gary Cohn, the former Director of the National Economic Council and a current vice-chairman of IBM (IBM), said his company alone is bringing over 60 executives to Washington this week to meet with lawmakers.

The key provision in the bill is the $50 billion that will be headed to chipmakers directly. Of those funds, $39 billion are put aside to “build, expand, or modernize domestic facilities.” This key funding will go toward building chip-making plants in the U.S.

The remainder — $11 billion — is set aside for research and development. This money appears designed to alleviate a rift that had been developing between semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Nvidia (NVDA), which had focused on designing — but not manufacturing — these crucial chips and were worried about being left out.

In any case, Intel (INTC) will be a key recipient of the funds. The company recently postponed the groundbreaking on an Ohio factory because of delays with the bill but have promised to move ahead if President Joe Biden signs it.

Other companies that appear likely to receive funds include Texas Instruments (TXN), Micron Technology (MU), Global Foundries (GFS), and Samsung.

A new investment tax credit

Elsewhere in the bill, another $4.2 billion is being put aside to help fund other areas of the industry like workforce training, defense initiatives, future innovation, and for the U.S. mobile broadband market. The money for broadband is focused on “leap-ahead technologies” and will fund an effort to promote non-Chinese 5G equipment manufacturing.

Another portion is a new “Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit,” which creates a new 25% tax benefit for semiconductor manufacturing. It’s part of a suite of efforts that, advocates say, will allow the U.S. to catch up in the global semiconductor manufacturing race.

The U.S. role in semiconductor manufacturing has fallen from nearly 40% in 1990 to 12% today, according to a recent report from the Semiconductor Industry Association. The situation is even worse with the world’s most advanced logic semiconductors, 100% of which were manufactured overseas in 2019. The group has applauded progress on the bill.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers holds a semiconductor chip as he speaks prior to signing an executive order, aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor chip during a 2021 event at the White House. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Daniel Clifton, head of Washington research at Strategas, mentioned on Yahoo Finance recently that many view semiconductors as "the new oil." He added that if a nation can “control oil and chips, you start to control the production of just about anything that's going to happen in the economy and we could see that that's where the long-term trend is.”

Other ‘guardrails’ aimed at China

The bill is also set to restrict semiconductor companies' activities, banning new work “in specific countries that present a national security threat to the United States.” The language is clearly aimed at China, which has been moving to bolster its semiconductor industry, as well.

The provision is designed to ensure that China doesn’t receive any benefits from the new U.S. government funds. “We're not going to have to worry so much about the actions of an adversary, meaning China, when it comes to our supply of semiconductor chips,” Sen. Kelly said.

On Monday, President Joe Biden also noted Monday that the guardrails mean “we’re not going to allow these companies to use these funds to buy back stock or issue dividends.”

The bill also includes billions to beef up science training efforts to help the U.S. compete against China. In total, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Commerce, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology will divvy up $52 billion in funding increases over the coming years for initiatives aimed at shoring up U.S. competitiveness in areas like building a “STEM workforce”

The bipartisan effort has engendered opposition from a swath of Republicans but also one of Biden's own allies. Sen Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the bill a blank check "at a time when semiconductor companies are making tens of billions of dollars in profits and paying their executives exorbitant compensation packages."

He also savaged the "guardrails" in the package, noting that companies would still be able to outsource some jobs abroad and also use their profits to make stock buybacks if they want.

Despite opposition from Sanders and Republicans on Tuesday, lawmakers were able to nonetheless move to end debate, setting up a vote for likely final passage later this week.

The House of Representatives will then likely consider the bill before they adjourn Friday for their summer recess. Some conservative House Republicans are trying to stop it and have taken to calling it a “fake” China bill. However, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise — who is charged with counting the votes — seemed resigned that it could be headed to Biden's desk by the end of the week.

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

