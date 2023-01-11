U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

CHiQ Awarded International Accolades for Its Strong Brand Power

2 min read

ZHONGSHAN, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changhong, a top Chinese electrical household appliance maker and its premium brand CHiQ have recently been named as one of the 2022-2023 Global TV Brands Top 10. The Global Top Brands is a world-class event of authority, professionalism, and credibility - the hall of honor in international consumer electronics. The roster of 2022-2023 Global Top Brands and a number of single product awards were announced at the 56th International Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2023), one of the top ten annual events for the global technology industry, which was held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8. This year's CES marks the beginning of a broad offline recovery.

Changhong created the CHiQ brand for long-term growth in the home Internet consumer electronics space. The brand offers a diverse range of products, including televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Changhong expects to provide consumers with a more comfortable and self-contained living experience through CHiQ.

CHiQ has steadily expanded into global markets since 2017, with a presence in more than 30 countries and over 40 multi-market e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Lazada, and Shopee. With the garnering of the 2022-2023 Global TV Brands Top 10 award serving as a testimonial to its success, CHiQ is increasingly becoming known to consumers outside of China by virtue of its own strength and the many media channels through which the brand is promoted, all of which serve to increase brand influence.

CHiQ aims to make every person's home a living space from which they can gain spiritual satisfaction by providing a line-up of intelligent, full-of-design, and innovative products that resonate with their life values (by being colorful, engaging, positive, and enjoyable). To this end, CHiQ developed the idea of +More ("Get + MORE Out Of Your Life"), from which it is possible to draw the concepts of +design, +fun, +creative, +choice, +style, and +value.

Today, CHiQ's product categories are expanding beyond TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners to include washing machines, monitors, and floor sweepers. The competitiveness of its product line is also growing at the same time. High-quality products are the foundation of the brand. With this in mind, CHiQ will continue to hone its technical abilities to deliver intelligent and reliable products that create a digitally smart life for its users.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chiq-awarded-international-accolades-for-its-strong-brand-power-301718880.html

SOURCE CHiQ

