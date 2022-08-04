U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,748.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,259.75
    -11.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    +0.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +13.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    -1.96 (-8.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3680
    +0.5370 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,878.20
    -337.28 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.65
    +0.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.59
    -19.09 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

CHiQ's portable air conditioners now available in Singapore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 600839.SS

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ, a high-end smart home appliances brand owned by leading Chinese consumer electronics company Changhong, rolled out its portable air conditioners this July for the Singaporean consumer on two popular e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, Lazada and Shopee.

CHiQ super fast cooling portable air condition
CHiQ super fast cooling portable air condition

The portable, easy-to-install air conditioner, launched by CHiQ in 2020 and now available in Singapore, creates a comfortable and cool environment within a few minutes of being connected to an air duct. The model delivers a supply of cool air for a distance of up to 5 meters, far beyond the average for comparable products. With a large-diameter air outlet and high-efficiency compressor supplying an air flow rate of up to 380m³/h, it can cool down a room quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, it is equipped with a turbine that atomizes the condensate water and a heat exchanger that discharges the water mist outdoors, eliminating the need for frequent emptying of the water tank.

CHiQ has grown rapidly in Southeast Asia over the past few years with an expanded presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Following the launch across the region of its three major product categories - TVs, refrigerators and air conditioners - CHiQ plans to further broaden its portfolio and enhance the quality of its offerings, with the aim of providing local consumers with smarter home appliances and premium services.

CHiQ has also widened its online sales channels by rolling out its products on Lazada, Shopee and JD.com. Most notably, the brand has, since the products became available there, ranked among the top five best-selling home appliance brands on the three e-commerce platforms. In addition, CHiQ has delivered a much-enhanced shopping experience by providing next-day delivery through tie-ups with Best Logistics and J&T Express.

Since its founding in 2014, CHiQ has established a footprint in over 20 countries and regions across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with a growing line-up of products now available on over 40 e-commerce websites worldwide. The brand has also further strengthened its competitiveness by expanding its offering beyond TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners to include washing machines, displays, portable air conditioners, batteries, and floor sweepers. Its parent, Changhong, which has been included on the list of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands for over ten years, has now climbed to the 35th position. Brand value has grown to 187.685 billion yuan for 2022.

SOURCE CHiQ Singapore

Recommended Stories

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.55% and 34.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • More Governments Are Warming to Rare Earths Funding, Lynas Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. said more developed nations could invest in new capacity for the critical minerals, after the US government agreed $120 million of funding for the company’s planned facility there.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGovernments in Western Europe, the US, and Japan are newly focused on creating mor

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.

  • Alibaba and Tesla Rival XPeng Are Teaming Up. Why the Stocks Are Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant and its electric-vehicle-making peer are working on driverless tech based on Alibaba's cloud computing platform.

  • Fertilizer Stocks: Nutrien Cuts Earnings Guidance, But NTR Rises

    Fertilizer stock earnings, including Wednesday's report from Nutrien, have been a mixed bag, but the industry outlook remains bright.

  • Oil prices edge up on supply concerns after drop to near 6-month low

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday as supply concerns triggered a rebound from multi-month lows plumbed in the previous session after U.S. data signalled weak fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $96.88 a barrel at 0653 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was last up 21 cents, a 0.2% gain, at $90.87. Both benchmarks fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ agreed to raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), equal to about 0.1% of global oil demand.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Three More Energy Companies Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, Shares Rise

    Starbucks' (SBUX) third-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from higher U.S. comparable sales.

  • Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub

    The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said. Rising storage levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures, are putting pressure on futures prices, which could help ease U.S. inflation. After running up to $122.11 per barrel, U.S. oil futures on Wednesday settled at $90.66, down more than 25% in the last two months.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Soaring Sales

    The restaurant industry is facing several challenges but sales are still on the rise, helping stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Portillo's Inc. (PTLO), Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since February as US Gasoline Demand Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged after a US inventory report signaled slowing demand and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to a small production increase in September. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanWest Texas Intermediate futures fell 4% to settle at $90.66 a barrel, the lowest level since early February, before

  • Toyota Profit Takes Hit From Supply-Chain Troubles, Higher Costs

    Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday maintained its full-year outlook for production and operating profit, despite rising raw material costs and production cuts that weighed on earnings in the first three months of its fiscal year. Toyota said it expected production to speed up in the second half of the fiscal year. A strengthening dollar and euro will offset rising raw material costs, allowing the company to maintain its operating profit forecast of ¥2.4 trillion, equivalent to $17.9 billion, Toyota said.

  • Murphy Oil raises dividend by 43%, to boost the yield to over 3%

    Murphy Oil Corp. announced Wednesday a 42.9% bump up in its quarterly dividend, to 25.0 cents a share from 17.5 cents a share. The oil and natural gas exploration and production company's new dividend will be payable Sept. 1 to shareholders of record on Aug. 15. The stock dropped 4.3% in morning trading, while continuous crude oil futures fell 2.2% toward the lowest close since Feb. 25. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.06%, which compares

  • Tesla's Charts Appear to Be Plotting a Course Higher

    In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that prices have reached the upper end of our $850-$900 price target. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is showing strength from early July as traders have been more aggressive buyers. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of TSLA, below, we can see a potential top reversal pattern as upper shadow on the latest candle pattern right at the intersection of the 40-week moving average line.

  • Cannara signs an Exclusive Brand Partnership with Exotic Genetix in Canada

    Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative products with one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in Canada and the largest in Quebec, today announced an exclusive brand partnership with 50-time award-winning US-based cannabis breeder, cultivator and hash maker, Exotic Genetix Ltd. ("Exotic Genetix"). This agreement will bring one of the most influential canna

  • Oil Prices Have Been Tanking. Why Oil Stocks Are Gaining.

    WTI crude has dropped 9% to below $97 a barrel in the last month. But energy companies will still generate a lot of cash.