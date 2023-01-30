Chiral Chromatography Column Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 151.04 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.01% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Chiral Chromatography Column Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Chiral Chromatography Column Market" By Type (Pre-packed columns, Empty columns), By Application (Gas Chromatography (GC), Liquid Chromatography (LC)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industries, Food and Beverage Industries), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Chiral Chromatography Column Market size was valued at USD 97.60 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 151.04 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Chiral Chromatography Column Market Overview

A chiral chromatography column is a type of column chromatography where the stationary phase contains only one enantiomer of a chiral compound rather than being achiral. Due to their different affinities to the single enantiomer stationary phase, the two enantiomers of the same analyte compound exit the column at various times. Pre-packed columns and empty columns are the two main types of chiral chromatography columns. An analytical column and preparative columns are additional categories for pre-packed columns. These columns are employed in a variety of chromatographic processes, including thin layer, gas, and liquid chromatography.

The growing use of chiral chromatography in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other industries is a major factor driving the market for chiral chromatography columns globally. The market for chiral chromatography columns is also growing as a result of life science companies investing heavily in research and development and the increasing significance of chromatography studies in drug approval. Additionally, the market growth is being accelerated by the rising government support for financial investments in clinical research activities and advanced chiral chromatography technique features.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Chiral Chromatography Column Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Chiral Chromatography Column Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Daicel Corporation, and Phenomenex, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Chiral Chromatography Column Market into Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Chiral Chromatography Column Market, by Type

Chiral Chromatography Column Market, by Application

Chiral Chromatography Column Market, by End-User

Chiral Chromatography Column Market, by Geography

