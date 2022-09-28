U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,732.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,750.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,550.00
    -5.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9700
    -0.0039 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0809
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3870
    +0.2650 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,435.89
    +302.37 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.78
    +15.00 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,417.48
    +243.50 (+0.93%)
     

CHIRLA, IMMIGRANT RIGHTS GROUPS MOBILIZE IN SUPPORT OF U.S. SENATOR PADILLA'S BILL TO EXPAND A PATHWAY FOR RESIDENCY FOR MILLIONS OF LONG-TERM RESIDENTS

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIRLA in partnership with dozens of immigrant rights organizations locally, including CARECEN-LA, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, and national organizations boosts mobilization efforts to urge Congress for bipartisan support of U.S. Senator Alex Padilla's bill, co-authored by Senator Ben Ray Luján, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, to update the Immigration Registry.

(PRNewsfoto/CHIRLA)
(PRNewsfoto/CHIRLA)

The groups rallied in Los Angeles at the Edward Roybal Federal Building today to support U.S. Senator Padilla's legislation to expand a pathway to permanent residency for millions of long-term U.S. residents, the bill was introduced today. The Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 would update the existing Registry statute so that an immigrant may qualify for lawful permanent resident status if they have lived in the U.S. for at least seven years and are of "good moral character."

"We applaud the bold leadership of Senators Padilla, Durbin, Lujan, and Warren to move Congress to update the registry, an existing immigration law that has not been revised in over 35 years. An update of the registry will provide immigrants the ability to access permanent residency," said Angelica Salas, CHIRLA Executive Director. "With DACA on life support, TPS under constant threat and millions still living without legal status for decades, we urge Congress to update the registry now, and to do so with a strong bipartisan vote, as was the case with the last four previous updates since its inception in 1929."

"With the DACA program in jeopardy, my future is uncertain, and I continue to live in fear in the only country that I have known as my home. DACA could be taken away at any moment, and we're not talking about a single document, we're talking about human lives," said Francisco, CHIRLA member and DACA holder. "Instead of dead ends, Congress can establish a permanent pathway through an update to the registry! My family and I have waited for too long, and we urge Congress to provide a solution so that we don't continue living of the promises of others."

Our outdated immigration system has impacted millions of people and has held the American economy hostage, especially as we emerge out of a devastating pandemic. Senator Padilla's bill will update the Registry cutoff date for the first time in more than 35 years and will allow immigrants to apply for legal permanent residency. This revision will impact up to 8 million immigrants, many of whom have been living, working, and contributing to the United States for decades, putting them on a path to citizenship. For far too long, immigrants who consistently and continually contribute to our communities and our economy have been kept in the shadows in legal limbo. Updating this historically-bipartisan provision would contribute approximately $83 billion to the U.S. economy annually and $27 billion in taxes, according to FWD.us.

Click here to read a copy of the bill.

Media Contact: Hilda Delgado
Phone: (213) 700-3142 
E-mail: press@chirla.org
Organization website: www.chirla.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chirla-immigrant-rights-groups-mobilize-in-support-of-us-senator-padillas-bill-to-expand-a-pathway-for-residency-for-millions-of-long-term-residents-301636217.html

SOURCE CHIRLA

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Makes a Return to a Very Select List

    Former president claws his way back onto an important list, just don't tell the New York Attorney General.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Inflation: There's still 'time for the Fed to change course,' strategist says

    Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss central bank policy, bond yields, and the Bank of England's recent course of action.

  • Summers Sees Heightened Risk of Market Breakdowns, Lauds BOE

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that heightened volatility has raised the danger of “breakdowns” in market functioning -- although that’s not yet been seen beyond the UK, and the priority for global monetary policymakers remains containing inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mo

  • A U.K. recession is now 'inevitable' and the only question is its 'depth and duration,' top economist Mohamed El-Erian says

    “Yes, [a recession] is now inevitable. The question is depth and duration,” Mohamed El-Erian told Fortune, arguing the U.K.'s inconsistent fiscal and monetary policies are a mistake.

  • The U.K. Economy Is Having a Meltdown. The Bank of England Had to Intervene.

    The spectacular fall in the British pound and U.K. government bonds over the past month was sparked by a dramatic policy decision to borrow billions to cut taxes to supercharge growth.

  • Last Chance for Antitrust Bill to Curb Big Tech Now Hangs on Lame Duck Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Supporters of a landmark antitrust bill gathered over beer and soft pretzels at Cafe Berlin on Capitol Hill last week to muster energy for one last push to rein in the dominance of giant technology companies.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapGermany Prepares for Unthinkable Scenarios: Energy UpdateRussia Decl

  • WH prepares for potential Yellen departure, Senate avoid shutdown, GM clarifies RTO policy

    Notable business headlines include the White House preparing for the possible departure of Treasury Chief Janet Yellen after midterm elections, Senate avoiding a government shutdown, and GM clarifying its return to office policy.&nbsp;

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K.'s policies 'suggest incompetence' and warns other governments not to make the same mistakes

    “Heed the lesson of the U.K.'s fiscal blunder,“ billionaire Ray Dalio wrote on Tuesday, warning that the U.K.'s rising debts will create issues for the country.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • JPMorgan Model Says Stocks in Free Fall Mean Recession Is a Lock

    (Bloomberg) -- The US stock market is sending a crystal clear signal on its view of the economy -- a recession is all but imminent. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012That’s the verdict from a trading model created by JPMorgan Ch

  • Druckenmiller Says He’ll Be ‘Stunned’ If There’s No Recession Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Stan Druckenmiller expects a recession in 2023, followed by markets that may stagnate for the following decade.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapGermany Prepares for Unthinkable Scenarios: Energy UpdateRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’“I would be stunned if we didn’t have a recession in ‘2

  • After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas

    The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats. It was a short-term setback for the North Carolina Republicans, but they soon will get a chance to claim a bigger legal victory. Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested at the time that the justices take up the underlying legal dispute, one that could provide state legislators around the country the ability to enact election policies with less judicial oversight - a Republican goal.

  • Senate Moves Ahead on US Funding After Manchin Drops Energy Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate voted Tuesday to advance a stop-gap funding bill to keep the government running after Senator Joe Manchin dropped his bid to include a controversial energy permitting bill amid opposition from Republicans and some Democrats.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its We

  • El-Erian Says BOE Needs Full-Point Hike on UK’s ‘Big Gamble’

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s “big gamble” in announcing unfunded tax cuts means the Bank of England now needs to raise interest rates by at least 100 basis points before its next meeting on Nov. 3, according to Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Rises More Than 2%; Treasuries Jump: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits

  • The Job Market Was Already Cooling When The Fed Panicked; Here's The Proof

    Did the Fed go overboard to try and weaken the job market and tame inflation? New Treasury data suggests job growth was already slowing.

  • Russias professional soldiers about those mobilised in Ukraine: "To be honest, they will all die there"

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:25 Russian professional soldiers and mercenaries who have fought at the front [in Ukraine] told the media that nothing good awaits the mobilised in Ukraine; most of them will die.

  • MVP says permitting reform's failure doesn't change pipeline's pathway

    The pipeline, years overdue and at a cost of about twice as previously expected, is a signature product of the MVP joint venture that includes Equitrans Midstream Corp.