Chiropractor Is Changing the Game with Cutting-Edge Virtual Neuropathy Homecare

·3 min read

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2021 / Dr. Dan McClimon, DC, BCN, is pleased to announce the launch of DrMcClimon.com, an online platform for his virtual practice, where he and his colleagues provide 100% home treatment to people with neuropathy. DrMcClimon.com is a website committed to bridging generations by addressing the causes of neuropathy and preventing the condition from robbing people of their joy in life.

The DrMcClimon.com Restore Home Care Program is a systematic home care routine that often results in people naturally curing their neuropathy in 3-12 months. Patients will learn how to identify and eliminate neuropathy's causes, treat neuropathy with customized targeted nutritional and supplement strategies and cutting-edge biohacking techniques, and maintain progress with personalized lifestyle solutions, longevity planning, and integrated health practices as part of the program.

The DrMcClimon.com chiropractic and neuropathy therapy are having a huge impact, helping people to experience actual healing. The system makes it simple for people to understand the condition of neuropathy, identify the underlying causative factors, understand the body's ability to heal when given the right conditions, and receive the tools and guidance they need to care for themselves. Having the right tools for the job, being able to use them with the right amount of time and repetition, and using the right combination of components for a synergistic effect are the most important factors in getting healing into damaged tissues.

On the DrMcClimon.com website, potential patients can request a Neuropathy Discovery Consultation. The consultation includes a personal video call with Dr. Dan, a sensory evaluation for neuropathy, a home testing kit sent to their door, a personal report of findings video call, and customized recommendations for neuropathy home care protocol.

If it is determined that a potential health participant is a good fit for the program, they will meet with Dr. McClimon and his colleagues to discuss their options and begin their treatment plan. He has built a network of people who have suffered from neuropathy and are on the road to recovery, which new program participants are encouraged to join. The DrMcClimon.com team then assists and encourages health participants on their healing path. As needed, progressive re-evaluations and protocol adjustments are carried out and addressed.

Dr. McClimon is well-known for his work, and he and his team at DrMcClimon.com have a long record of grateful health participants. DrMcClimon.com has its testimonials available. Patients with conditions including numbness, diabetic nerve pain, muscle weakness, burning and tingling, and sensitivity to touch have all experienced positive results.

According to the website DrMcClimon.com, "there is hope for reclaiming your life." "There is hope for getting your neuropathy healed."

About Dr. Dan McClimon: Dan McClimon, DC, BCN is a Neurologically Based Chiropractor and the founder of DrMcClimon.com. In Philadelphia, PA, he, and his wife run one of the country's largest neuropathy and chiropractic practices. He is the author of the book "Reversing Neuropathy Naturally: Addressing the Root Cause." Dr. Dan and his wife currently work with 6 associate doctors and an excellent team to deliver the best care possible. DrMcClimon.com was created to help this one-of-a-kind, home-based neuropathy treatment service reach a wider audience.

CONTACT: For interview opportunities or to learn about chiropractic care for neuropathy and DrMcClimon.com

Email Address: DrDan@DrMcClimon.com
Website URL: www.DrMcClimon.com
Instagram URL: https://www.instagram.com/drdanmcclimon/

SOURCE: Dr. Dan McClimon



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667494/Chiropractor-Is-Changing-the-Game-with-Cutting-Edge-Virtual-Neuropathy-Homecare

