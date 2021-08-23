U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Chiropractor Dr. Donald Phillips Begins Back-to-School Pain Prevention Campaign

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic, Nutrition and Wellness
·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to school season often means back pain and neck pain for students. Chiropractor Dr. Donald Phillips is combatting this by educating students on how to avoid pain from backpacks and heavy books. The team at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness in San Antonio, TX has dedicated their efforts to helping students get healthy and practice good habits as the school year begins.

Dr. Phillips says he has seen far too many students suffer from back-to-school pains.

“Carrying heavy backpacks takes a toll on kids,” he says. “We want to teach students how to avoid this and prevent them from developing chronic back pain.”

Dr. Phillips has dedicated his career to helping patients live healthier lifestyles, especially children. His chiropractic team knows that when August rolls around, they will begin seeing patients that are experiencing back pain from backpacks, books, slouching, and more. This year, they are prepared.

The chiropractic physician is focusing his efforts this year on education and prevention. Dr. Phillips says proper posture is one of the most important aspects of preventing chronic back pain. Slouching in a desk chair or while carrying a heavy backpack often leads to poor postural habits. Dr. Phillips is teaching students how to sit and stand up straight to prevent back, neck, and shoulder pain.

In addition, the team at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness is helping rid students of current pain. Dr. Phillips want to emphasize the importance of correcting problems at a young age.

“When children develop pain from poor posture, it typically does not go away on its own,” Dr. Phillips says. “Our services work to eliminate this pain and prevent future problems for kids.”

Chiropractic care at Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness includes pediatric care. Dr. Phillips provides adjustments to help with stiffness, stooped shoulders, and more. Chiropractic adjustments gently realign the body. Misalignments often occur from carrying heavy items, like backpacks, Dr. Phillips says.

Combining education, preventative care, and corrective care is the focus for this chiropractic team as children return to school. Dr. Phillips recommends that children get a checkup before returning to school so he can ensure that they are healthy and guide them on how to handle the physical stress of the school year.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness provides holistic care and pain relief services to patients in San Antonio, TX. With chiropractic care, nutritional counseling, massage therapy, and more, the team works to help patient reach overall wellness. Dr. Phillips assists patients with chronic pain, injuries, and other conditions.

Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness
(210) 545-1144
San Antonio, TX


  • FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, making it the first vaccine to receive ‘full’ approval in the U.S.

    The U.S. formally approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in a move that could sway some of the unvaccinated to get a shot.

  • 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and markets novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases. BioCryst already has a growing revenue source in Orladeyo. BioCryst stock has been soaring in response to Orladeyo's successful launch.

  • FDA Fully Approves Pfizer Vaccine, Opening the Door for Widespread Mandates

    The company's vaccine received emergency use authorization in December. Since then, more than 204 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S. alone.

  • Doctors question the optics and the scientific rationale behind the plan for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.

    The decision to give out extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines pits federal health officials who say the shots may not protect people from severe disease in the future against the public-health experts who disagree with their logic.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

    Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) announced earlier this month that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with Eisai's (OTC: ESALY) Lenvima to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC, also known as kidney cancer). This comes just weeks after the combo was approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma last month.

  • Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 billion deal

    Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8% premium on the stock's last closing price. Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Forty Seven Inc, which is also developing drugs that target the same antibodies, was bought by Gilead Sciences Inc for $4.9 billion last year.

  • RedHill Biopharma Announces Two New U.S. Patents Covering Opaganib for Ebola Virus and RHB-104 for Crohn's

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new patents, one covering opaganib for treating Ebola virus disease, with patent protection until 2035, and the other covering RHB-104 for treating bacterial infections, with protection through 2029.

  • Rebel Wilson bares her abs in workout selfie

    The actress has been hitting the gym since embarking on a "year of health" in 2020.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic Brings Relief to Rural Town

    Overwhelming hospital hallways and daunting distances fall before DBS and remote technology.

  • Why This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Poised for a Bull Run

    Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) started in 2005 as a company that provides high school and college students help with their curriculum at various levels and a variety of subjects. Since the start of the pandemic, Chegg has experienced a surge in new users and activity on its site as millions of students were sent home to learn remotely. Economies worldwide started reopening, bringing students back to campus and causing enthusiasm for the stock to wane.

  • Coronavirus tally: Average daily U.S. death toll tops 1,000 for first time in 5 months, FDA set to approve Pfizer vaccine

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed to 211.9 million as of early Monday, while death toll rose to 4,432,694, according to

  • New study paints dire picture for unmasked, unvaxxed kids

    A new study on COVID-19 transmission done by researchers at Georgia Tech University and North Carolina State University paints a dire picture for students who go to school unmasked and unvaccinated.

  • Texas School Cancels Classes After State Passes Controversial Social Studies Law

    McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout”. Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in […]

  • Axsome says U.S. FDA asks for no extra data for depression drug, shares surge

    The regulator had set an action date of Aug. 22 to decide on the drug, but notified Axsome earlier this month of some deficiencies with its marketing application that could lead to a delay in deciding the fate of the oral pill. Analysts had expected the FDA to decline Axsome's application, with Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee saying the lack of a "complete response letter" from the FDA was positive as it implied previously identified deficiencies can be remedied. AXS-05 had succeeded in reducing symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) in a late-stage trial in December 2019 and also showed benefits for treatment-resistant patients in a mid-stage study in 2020.

  • Lefties Planted the Anti-Science Seed Fueling Vaccine Skepticism

    GettyOn Dec. 31, 2019, the first case of the coronavirus was recorded, a global pandemic was en route and emerging biotechnology would be our salvation—so long as we embraced it.The following day, anti-biotechnology activists saw their biggest American legislative win go into effect: federal labeling for genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.Those rules, pushed forward by political progressives, were supposedly the answer to health concerns stoked by a health disinformation campaign, amplified

  • New Zealand PM says elimination strategy "absolutely" right, as lockdown extended

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that New Zealand's pandemic elimination strategy was working, as she announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown due to a growing COVID-19 Delta outbreak.Why it matters: NZ locked down last Tuesday after detecting the first community case in nearly six months — marking the arrival of Delta in the island nation. The cluster has grown to 107 cases, with 35 more people testing positive for the virus Monday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axio

  • Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines Dies of COVID-19

    HandoutA conservative radio host in Nashville who derided vaccines and spread misinformation about the coronavirus has died of COVID-19. Phil Valentine was 61.Though Valentine downplayed the efficacy of vaccines and even went so far as to record a parody song mocking them, he reversed his opinion while in the hospital, advising his family members to get the jab. He had said of the vaccine, “I have a very low risk of A) Getting COVID and B) dying of it if I do. Why would I risk getting a heart at

  • U.S. Officials Are Reportedly Investigating This Moderna Side Effect

    It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences o