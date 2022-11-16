U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    -12.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,561.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,845.25
    -59.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.90
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.42
    -1.50 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.22 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7450
    -0.0540 (-1.42%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    +0.82 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1883
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5200
    +0.2420 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,475.60
    -466.74 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.16
    -9.54 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.01
    -8.43 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

CHITOGEN PARTNERS WITH TRŪ® CHITOSAN FOR EU AND PRODUCT LINE EXPANSION

·4 min read

PLYMOUTH and BALATON, Minn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chitogen Inc., a medical hemostat manufacturer and trū® Chitosan, a division of The trū® Shrimp Companies, Inc., jointly announced the signing of a Letter of Intent for the supply of trū Chitosan for use in the market expansion of Chitogen's patented and proprietary SoftSeal® interventional hemostat product line into the European Union and for continued development work and trials of trauma and surgical hemostats.

"This is truly a great development for Chitogen," stated Albert Emola, President of Chitogen. "trū Chitosan is made in the US in an FDA facility to exact USP [United States Pharmacopeia] monograph specifications. Their extraordinary, documented chain of custody will enable Chitogen to market our SoftSeal interventional hemostats into the very demanding regulatory environment of the European Union. This is a strategic priority for Chitogen, Inc."

"trū Chitosan's focus is on the medical applications of chitosan, and we are honored to be selected by Chitogen to be part of their future plans," stated Michael Ziebell, President and CEO of The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc., producers of trū Chitosan. "Chitogen's proprietary technology makes a difference to patients, and we are excited to be part of their expansion into the EU and aid in their further development of trauma and surgical hemostats."

"trū Chitosan's complete chain of custody is a critical element," added Dr. James Drake, Chief Science Officer of Chitogen. "To obtain CE approval requires a precise, documented chain of custody and trū Chitosan's is unmatched. trū Chitosan also enables our planned expansion into trauma and surgical hemostats for all markets. Production in the United States is very much a bonus."

Chitosan is a natural polymer extracted and purified from the exoskeleton or shell of crustaceans. Unlike other chitosan producers, trū Chitosan has a documented chain of custody from shrimp postlarvae to purified chitosan. trū Chitosan is made from the shells of the shrimp grown in trū Shrimp's Tidal Basin® controlled environment, free of disease, antibiotics and pollution. This ensures the quality and consistency of the original shell tissue and complete traceability for each lot of chitosan. The controlled indoor environment where the shrimp are grown is constantly monitored to ensure optimal growth and shrimp health conditions. The shrimp shell tissue is then harvested, preserved and further refined to produce chitosan that meets the high standards of USP. trū Chitosan not only provides a USP conforming Certificate of Analysis, but also a Certificate of Origin that documents the chain of custody from shrimp postlarvae to finished medical application chitosan.

ABOUT CHITOGEN, INC.:

Chitogen Inc. produces high quality hemostatic products using a proprietary surface treatment to enhance the efficacy of chitosan. Chitogen's SoftSeal® STF is FDA registered under section 510(k) of the Food and Drug Act. The topical hemostatic pads quickly control bleeding from puncture wounds, percutaneous catheter insertion sites and skin lacerations. A large market for Chitogen's SoftSeal® vascular closure products is the control of bleeding from interventional procedures such as balloon angioplasty and angiography. Chitogen's D-Seal® Dialysis Pads are 510(k) registered and are intended for use to quickly control bleeding at the arterial and venous access sites in dialysis patients.  Learn more at www.softseal-stf.com.

ABOUT THE TRŪ® SHRIMP COMPANIES, INC.:

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc. is a seafood and biopolymer company that produces premium consumer shrimp of varying sizes, chitosan for medical applications made from its shrimp shell tissue, and a high protein, low-fat pet food ingredient. From its inception in 2014, the company has pioneered the development and commercialization of a breakthrough, scalable and shallow-water indoor aquaculture platform that enables controlled and predictable production of shrimp and shrimp shell tissue. The trū Shrimp Companies patented and proprietary Tidal Basin® Technology was engineered to ensure industry-leading food safety, supply chain traceability, and measured and documented sustainability. Learn more at www.trushrimp.com.

CONTACT:
Chitogen | Albert Emola, President and Chief Executive Officer
aemola@chitogen.com    
612.860.3920

trū Shrimp/trū Chitosan | Jamie Brink-Thordson, Director of Sales & Marketing
jamie.brinkthordson@trushrimp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chitogen-partners-with-tr-chitosan-for-eu-and-product-line-expansion-301679470.html

SOURCE The trū Shrimp Companies

Recommended Stories

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • Biden-Xi Talks Boost U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Tuesday after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping [restored dialogue](https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-xi-talks-mark-shift-in-u-s-china-ties-toward-managing-fierce-competition-11668534046?mod=panda_wsj_author_alert) ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks dozens of Chinese stocks listed on American exchanges, jumped more than 6%. The American depository receipts of e-commerce giants Alibaba and Pind

  • Stay Patient as Cisco Systems Continues to Build a Base

    Cisco Systems Inc. has rallied from an October nadir and many market pundits are touting the maker of networking equipment for gains ahead, so let's check out its charts. In this daily bar chart of CSCO, below, we can see a developing inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

  • Amazon faces up to a bleak Black Friday as the long tech boom ends

    Amazon executives would have been forgiven for choking on their morning coffee when they heard Jeff Bezos speaking on CNN this week.

  • Apple Plans to Buy U.S.-Made Chips. It Probably Won’t Be an American Supplier.

    Taiwan Semiconductor is building a $12 billion factory in Arizona, which is a likely candidate to provide the chips.

  • Diesel Hits Record Premium Over Gas, Oil

    The fuel, used in farm equipment, shipping and manufacturing has gained about 50% this year, while gasoline has climbed 14%.

  • German wholesale price rise slows in October

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's wholesale prices grew in October at their slowest rate since the start of the war in Ukraine, rising 17.4% year on year, although the cost of many raw materials and intermediate products remained high, according to data released on Tuesday. Wholesale prices had risen by 19.9% year on year in September. In April, after Russia's invasion of its neighbour sent raw material prices sky high, wholesale prices rose by 23.8% on the year - their sharpest increase since the statistics series began in 1962.

  • Up 30% in 1 Month, Does This Dividend Aristocrat Have More Room to Run?

    In the past month, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has soared 30%, including a 15% run from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28. A combination of factors, including the stock being too beaten down, broader market optimism, and most importantly, an incredibly strong earnings report, is the reason for the recent outperformance from Caterpillar stock. The questions now are whether the recent climb is justified and if Caterpillar stock has more room to run.

  • Semiconductor Industry Set to Embark on Expensive Bifurcation

    Chipmakers need to diversify their production bases, which for better or worse will impact Taiwan, current center of the chip fabrication sector.

  • Walmart beats earnings estimates, raises outlook as inventory improves

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Walmart following third-quarter earnings.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • China’s Top Oil Refiners Seek Beijing’s Aid to Keep Russia Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest oil companies are seeking help from Beijing to keep Russian imports flowing after new sanctions on Moscow that are set to kick in next month. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criti

  • Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks

    In addition to being defensive in nature, stocks in the Utilities sector generally carry solid dividend payouts, providing the cherry on top for investors seeking an income stream.

  • Musk's all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors

    In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc's factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and would keep "working & sleeping here" until the social media platform - which he recently acquired for $44 billion - was fixed. A self-described "nanomanager," Musk's penchant for working long hours in moments of crisis has been a well-known part of his brand.

  • China Lifts Gloom Around Commodities Markets Even If Recovery Is Months Away

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest efforts to support the economy are lifting the gloom around commodities markets although a sustained recovery in demand is probably still months away. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers W

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • Mercedes cuts some China electric car prices, shaking shares

    BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China due to changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles (EVs), triggering a 6.7% fall in the premium carmaker's share price on Wednesday. Europe's automobile and parts index slid 4.06% on the move, which highlights the challenges for foreign automakers struggling to break into China's growing EV market. Sales of EVs in China are up 110% year-to-date, a Goldman Sachs report said, as incentives like tax breaks for kicked in to motivate consumers to move away from combustion engine cars.

  • TC Energy says Keystone oil pipeline system to curtail volumes

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy on Tuesday said its 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline will curtail volumes due to a series of recent severe weather-related impacts to system facilities. "The notices informed customers that effective as of Nov. 15, the Keystone System will be required to curtail volumes due to the time the system was slowed during the force majeure event," TC said in a statement. Two market sources said volumes had been curtailed by 7%.

  • Buffett-Backed Electric-Car Giant BYD Halts Spinoff of Chip Unit

    The company said it instead plans to accelerate investments in expanding its chip-making capacity, building on a recent investment in a chip factory in eastern China.

  • As COP27 Talks Continue, This Blasting Company Is Helping Create A Sustainable New Future

    By David Willey, Benzinga