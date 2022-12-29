U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,823.75
    +16.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,126.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,835.50
    +62.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.50
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -1.16 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.44 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6700
    -0.6650 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,606.86
    -63.27 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.70
    -1.41 (-0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.02
    -14.17 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

CHITOGENX REPORTS ITS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

·5 min read

  • Successful completion of initial portion of U.S. Phase I/II ORTHO-R rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial

  • Balance sheet restructured with $5.8 million favorable impact on working capital

  • $1.2 million secured subsequent to Q3-23, to support operations

  • Meniscus repair launched as second orthopedic development program, with pre-clinical large animal surgeries successfully completed.

  • Sales of medical grade chitosan pursued as new near-term commercial revenue initiative

  • New corporate name to better represent Company's proprietary technology platform expanded applications beyond orthopedics

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - ChitogenX Inc., (CSE: CHGX) (OTCQB: CHNXF) ("ChitogenX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, today reported its financial results and highlights for the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal year ended on October 31, 2022.

ChitogenX Inc. logo (CNW Group/Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.)
ChitogenX Inc. logo (CNW Group/Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.)

"The Company continued to deliver on its business strategy of expanding its technology platform applications beyond the orthopedic field during the third quarter. From the pursuit of medical grade chitosan sales as a non-dilutive revenue source to the signing of collaborative development agreements with world-renowned medical innovation institutes, ChitogenX is advancing initiatives that will help realize the full value of our proprietary technology", said Philippe Deschamps, President, and CEO. "Given the versatile properties and functionality of our Chitosan-PRP hybrid biologic implant, we are confident that even more opportunities will be brought forward to help address many other significant unmet medical needs".

Commenting on the third quarter 2023 results, Luc Mainville, ChitogenX' Senior Vice-President, and Chief Financial Officer, said; "Restructuring our balance sheet and decreasing our short-term liabilities was a priority for the Company. The accelerated conversion of existing debentures testifies to our investors' confidence in our strategy. With this portion of the plan completed, we now look forward to delivering more phase I/II clinical trial and corporate milestones".

Third Quarter 2023 ORTHO-R Program Highlights

  • In October 2022, the Company launched its second orthopedic development program in meniscus repair following the development completion of its preclinical arthroscopic surgery program.

Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Highlights

  • In October 2022, the Company signed a partnership with the California Medical Innovations Institute to identify collaborative projects and pursue proof of concept research programs utilizing ChitogenX's proprietary regenerative medicine solutions to improve patient outcomes;

  • In October 2022, the Company announced its decision to pursue sales of medical grade chitosan as a new near-term commercial revenue initiative following the completion of an internal commercial and regulatory readiness process; and

  • In September 2022, the Company changed its corporate name from Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. to ChitogenX Inc. to better reflect the Company's expanded clinical and commercial opportunities, mission, values, and core competencies.

Third Quarter 2023 Subsequent Events

  • In December 2022, the Company reached an agreement with holders of existing convertible and non-convertible debentures. An agreement is in place for the accelerated conversion of $2.6 million worth of convertible debentures as well as the extension of the $3.0 million non-convertible debenture maturity from November 2023 to February 2025;

  • In December 2022, the Company secured $1.2 million to fund operations and support initiatives related to the Phase I/II Clinical trial for rotator cuff tear repair;

  • In November 2022, the Company successfully completed the initial portion of its U.S. Phase I/II ORTHO-R rotator cuff tear repair clinical trial requiring staggered enrolment of 5 patients and Data Safety Monitoring Committee review and sequential clearance for each trial participant; and

  • In November 2022, the Company successfully completed the large animal surgeries for its pre-clinical meniscus repair program mainly funded by the previously announced Axelys $750K grant.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Statements and MD&A

ChitogenX's financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended October 31, 2022, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ChitogenX Inc.

ChitogenX Inc. (formally Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.) is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic tissue repair technologies to improve tissue healing. The Company is committed to the clinical development of its proprietary RESTORE technology platform, a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), to enhance healing in various regenerative medicine applications.

Other formulations are being developed to leverage the technology's performance characteristics such as tissue adhesion, pliability, and ability to deliver biologics or therapeutics to various tissues damaged by trauma or disease. Further information about ChitogenX is available on the Company's website at www.chitogenx.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c8590.html

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Tesla to Report Q4 Deliveries: What to Expect

    Electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report deliveries for its fourth quarter early next week. The company usually reports quarterly deliveries a few days after the calendar quarter ends, so Tesla will provide an update on fourth-quarter deliveries on Monday. With Tesla shareholders getting battered and bruised this year, the report next week will likely have a lot of eyes on it.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • 5 things you really should not buy in 2023

    The recession drum beats on, interest rates are rising, and the stock market has taken a tumble, and yet retail sales have risen 6.5% in the last 12 months, trailing a 7.1% increase in the cost of living. The personal saving rate — meaning personal saving as a percentage of disposable income, or the share of income left after paying taxes and spending money — hit 2.4% in the third quarter from 3.4% in the prior quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said. Are people buying stocks during a bearish market, and/or have they run out of their pandemic-era savings?

  • 2 Explosive Stocks Down 75% to 92% to Buy Before 2023

    The market events of the past year have discounted stocks across a variety of industries. Today, we're going to take a look at two such stocks that are trading down by approximately 75% to 92% over the trailing 12 months, but both of which could still enrich investors' portfolios many times over in the long term. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to assess risk and determine approvals for people using additional factors like education and income, is seeking to change this dated system.

  • Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Potentially Undervalued?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ). The company's stock...

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • My 2023 Stock Pick Is a No-Frills Big Bank Hiding Right in Front of Us

    This stock has everything right: It's discounted from recession fears, has great management, benefits from rate hikes and has a competitor on wobbly footing.

  • GE Healthcare will join S&P 500 as soon as it begins trading

    GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. will be an S&P 500 stock as soon as it officially exists. General Electric Co. (GE) expects to spin off its healthcare arm into a separately traded company on Jan. 4, and S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Wednesday afternoon that the new company will be included in the S&P 500 (SPX) as of that day. The new stock will replace Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) which will move down to the S&P Midcap 400, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced.

  • Wall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic and John Stoltzfus, two of the loudest stock bulls on all of Wall Street, were convinced of one thing at the outset of 2022: The Federal Reserve would go slow, very slow, with its plan to lift interest rates. Nevermind that inflation had already soared to its highest level in four decades. The rate increases, they said, would come in increments so small that financial markets would barely feel them.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Fl