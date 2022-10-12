Chitosan Market to Record a Y-o-Y Growth of 16.89%, Emerging Applications from End-user Industries to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chitosan Market by End-user (Water treatment, Food and beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical and biomedical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the chitosan market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 9.18 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the CAGR, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chitosan Market 2022-2026

Key Market Drivers

The growing use for emerging applications, such as fuel cells, agrochemicals, cardiovascular disease treatments, photographic products, ophthalmology, textiles, and paper and pulp, is increasing the demand for chitosan. The rise in R&D for niche applications can increase the demand for chitosan. In addition, chitosan is gaining importance owing to its low cost and abundant availability from shrimps, crustacean shells, crabs, and krills. Chitosan is an ideal biopolymer for making contact lens owing to its bioadhesion, mechanical strength, optical clarity, wettability, and gas permeability. It has antimicrobial, healing, and film-forming properties, which make it suitable for ocular bandage lenses. In the paper and pulp industry, chitosan is used as a crosslinking agent.

Additional key drivers, trends, and challenges are available in the full report.

Vendor Landscape

The chitosan market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. The ease of availability of raw materials, along with emerging applications of chitosan in pharmaceuticals and biomedical, water treatment, cosmetics, and food and beverage, is likely to create opportunities for new entrants. Furthermore, existing key players are developing new and differentiated products. Industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals are fostering the demand for high-grade chitosan products

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the water treatment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for chitosan is high owing to its ability to remove heavy metals and chemicals from wastewater. It is considered an efficient material for the adsorption of water pollutants in wastewater treatment.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 58% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for chitosan in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities are available in the full report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Agratech International Inc.

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corp.

GoldenShell Pharmaceutical

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

KitoZyme LLC

Kraeber & Co. GmbH

Kunpoong Bio Co. Ltd.

Marshall Marine Products

Meron Group

Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Rammi HF

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Tagrow Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

The report can be customized according to specific needs.

Chitosan Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Biopolymers AS, Agratech International Inc., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, Dainichiseika Color and Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., GoldenShell Pharmaceutical, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, KitoZyme LLC, Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Kunpoong Bio Co. Ltd., Marshall Marine Products, Meron Group, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Rammi HF, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Tagrow Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

