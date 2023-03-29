Chlamydia Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 3.69 Billion during forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

NAATs Expected to Hold 49% Of Market Share for Chlamydia diagnostics Market. The Chlamydia Diagnostics Market refers to the market for tests and assays that are used for the diagnosis of chlamydia infection. Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacteria Chlamydia trachomatis. It is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections worldwide, and is a leading cause of infertility in women

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the year 2033, the global chlamydia diagnostics market is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 3.69 Billion. Growth of the market can be attributed to Increasing awareness about the importance of STI testing.



The chlamydia diagnostics market in Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. The increasing prevalence of chlamydia in the region is one of the major drivers of the market. According to a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the number of reported chlamydia cases in Europe has been steadily increasing over the past decade, with over 410,000 cases reported in 2019. This rising incidence of chlamydia is expected to drive the demand for chlamydia diagnostics in the region.

The availability of advanced diagnostic tests is another significant factor contributing to the growth of the chlamydia diagnostics market. Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) are the most commonly used diagnostic tests for chlamydia, as they offer high sensitivity and specificity.

Moreover, these tests can detect the presence of the bacterial DNA in a patient's urine, swab, or blood sample, making them a convenient and non-invasive option for patients. Rapid diagnostic tests, such as the Alere i platform and the Roche Cobas Liat System, have also been introduced in recent years, allowing for quick and accurate diagnosis of chlamydia.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By test type, NAATs are expected to hold 49% of the market share in 2023 for Chlamydia diagnostics market.

The global Chlamydia diagnostics market is expected to grow with a 11% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

North America is expected to possess 48% market share for Chlamydia diagnostics market in 2023.

Europe Chlamydia diagnostics market size is expected to possess 46% market share in 2023.

“Many organizations and governments are taking steps to raise awareness about the risks of STIs and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market.” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the chlamydia diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, DiaSorin SpA Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Abbott has Laboratories collaborated with BASHH to develop and distribute the BASHH Chlamydia Quality Assurance Scheme. This program aims to improve the quality of chlamydia testing in clinical laboratories by providing a framework for quality assurance and standardization.

The Roche has developed Cobas 4800 CT/NG test is a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) that can detect the DNA of both Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae in various clinical samples, such as urine, swabs, and endocervical samples. The assay is highly sensitive and specific and has been widely adopted by clinical laboratories for chlamydia and gonorrhea testing.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Edward’s syndrome treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Test Type (Culture Tests, Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT), Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests, Serology Tests) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centres) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Chlamydia Diagnostics Industry Survey

Test Type:

Culture Tests

Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT)

Direct Fluorescent Antibody Tests

Serology Tests

End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centres



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Chlamydia Diagnostics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

