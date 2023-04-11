Chlorella Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 448.67 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Key Drivers and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the chlorella market was valued at USD 275.21 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 448.67 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period

SYDNEY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on “ Chlorella Market ” which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, innovation, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. A wide-ranging Chlorella report proves to be the supreme and excellent market report as it is generated with the following critical factors. These consist of primary research, benchmarking studies, secondary research, company profiles, competitive intelligence, & reporting, syndicated research, data collection, data processing and analysis, survey design, and survey programming. The report performs market study and analysis to provide market data by considering new product development from beginning to launch. The worldwide Chlorella marketing report also provides evaluations based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users organization type, and availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Besides, the Chlorella market research report offers CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period for the market. The report puts light on probable and key opportunities in the new geographical market. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. With this market report, it has been assured that unconditional knowledge and insights about the new regulatory environment which suits to their organization are provided. Likewise, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also acknowledged, and then accordingly strategies for marketing, promotion, and sales are interpreted for extreme success.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the chlorella market was valued at USD 275.21 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 448.67 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Chlorella is high in protein and has many nutritional and health benefits. Chlorella is a spherical chlorophyll division which belongs to the chlorophyta family. It consists of different active ingredients such as dietary amino acids, beta-carotene, RNA/DNA, fatty vitamins and over 20 essential vitamins and minerals. It is also used for the treatment of constipation, fibromyalgia, high cholesterol and blood sugar levels and cancer.

The increasing the vegan population across the globe, changing lifestyle of the people, rising consumption of the chlorella supplements by the health conscious people, increased demands due to its various health benefits are the main factors that are driving the market growth over the forecasted period. Moreover, the rising initiatives by the government to promote organic farming along with the rising usage of chlorella in personal care products such as skin care, haircare and others will generate lucrative growth opportunities for the chlorella market over the forecasted period.

Recent Development

In 2022, the Profuture developed light microalgae for plant-based protein without fishiness. Researchers have developed microalgae strains boasting improved taste.

Some of the major players operating in the chlorella market are:

GONG BIH ENTERPRISHE CO.,LTD. (Taiwan)

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India)

Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.,Ltd. (China)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd (China)

STAUBER Ingredients For Innovation (U.S.)

Sure Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Green Source Organics (U.S.)

SUN CHLORELLA CORP (U.S.)

FEMICO (Taiwan)

Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)

Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kshipra Biotech Private Limited (India)

Kuber Impex Ltd. (India)

Divyagro (India)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Health benefits increasing use pof chlorella

The increased use of chlorella due to rising benefits such as improved immunity, lowered blood sugar levels and others in the human beings are important factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, Chlorella is used as an ingredient in the cosmetics added for the pigmentation and are also the rich source of chlorophyll used in the haircare, lotions and other products. All these factors are generating certain lucrative opportunities for the chlorella market.

Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the chlorella supplements will further propel the growth of the market.

Drivers

Health benefits of chlorella supplements

The primary factor driving the chlorella market is rising health consciousness among people all over the world. The increased use of chlorella due to rising benefits such as improved immunity, reduced gastric ulcers, lowered blood sugar levels and increased haemoglobin content in the human beings are important factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in the cultivation of chlorella due to increased demands has resulted in the growth of the chlorella market.

Rise in uptake in the personal care industries

The increased use of chlorella among various end-users and cosmetic industries is the factor driving the market growth. Chlorella is used as an ingredient in the cosmetics added for the pigmentation and are also the rich source of chlorophyll used in the haircare, lotions and other products which is fuelling the growth of the chlorella market .

Key Market Segments Covered in Chlorella Industry Research

Source

Chlorella Vulgaris

Chlorella Pyrenoidosa

Chlorella Ellipsoidea

Other Sources

Type

Organic

Inorganic

Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Technology

Open Pods

Closed Pods

Autotrophic

Heterotrophic

Product

Powder

Tablets

Extracts

Capsules

Others

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Offline

Distributors

Retailers

Online

Direct-to-Consumer

Chlorella Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the chlorella market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the chlorella market because of rising personal care industries along with the pharmaceutical sector within the region

North America is expected to grow over the forecasted period from 2022 to 2029 due to the growing adoption of the dietary supplements for weight loss within the region

All country-based analysis chlorella market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The chlorella market on the basis of source has been segmented into chlorella vulgaris, chlorella pyrenoidosa, chlorella ellipsoidea and other sources. Based on application, the chlorella market is segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and others. Others have been further segmented into feed industry and biofuel. The chlorella market is also segmented on the basis of type into organic and inorganic.

Restraints

High cost

The high cost associated with research and development activities and the availability of alternatives will act as major restraints on the growth of the chlorella market in the forecast period. The cost and the complexities related to the development of the products is further anticipated to restraint the growth of the market.

This chlorella market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the chlorella market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Chlorella Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Chlorella Market, By Source Global Chlorella Market, By Type Global Chlorella Market, By Application Global Chlorella Market, By Technology Global Chlorella Market, By Product Global Chlorella Market, By Distribution Channel Global Chlorella Market, By Region Global Chlorella Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

