Chlorine Dioxide Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research
The global chlorine dioxide market size was worth USD 960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1515 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022-2030). North America is the second-largest market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 375 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2030
New York, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chlorine Dioxide is a chemical molecule that forms vivid orange crystals at temperatures below 59 degrees Celsius. It's an oxidizing agent that can transfer oxygen to several substrates while acquiring one or more electrons through the oxidation-reduction process (redox).
The global chlorine dioxide market is majorly boosted by increased demand for wastewater treatment from the industrial sector. The market is predicted to develop due to the rapid increase in water use in various industrial sectors such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The surge in environmental concerns, combined with stringent government laws governing industrial effluent, is driving the demand for chlorine dioxide. Furthermore, because of an increase in global demand for processed foods, chlorine dioxide consumption is expected to skyrocket in the food and beverage industry.
Rapid Growth in the Food and Beverage Industry to Drive the Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
Due to rapid industrialization and fast pace life across both the developed and developing countries, the demand for the ready to eat and fast food across the globe has surged considerably. Due to this, the need for chlorine dioxide across the food & beverage industry has been increased significantly to be used as an antimicrobial agent in water for washing fruits and vegetables or poultry processing. In addition, the unique property of chlorine dioxide, which enables it to be highly effective without affecting taste, makes it a preferred choice for multiple applications in the food processing industry. Therefore, the demand for chlorine dioxide across the food & beverage industry will likely surge during the forecast period.
Increasing Regulatory Restrictions on the Usage of Chlorine and Hypochlorite in Pulp Bleaching to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for the Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
The vast volumes of soluble organochlorine chemicals created and released into the environment are the principal objection to the use of chlorine for bleaching pulp from an environmental safety standpoint. All adverse effects of organochlorine chemicals are hormone-related diseases (endometriosis, infertility), cancer of the male and female reproductive systems, developmental toxicity, neurotoxicity, and immunotoxicity. As a result, demand for chlorine dioxide as a bleaching agent has increased dramatically in the paper and pulp sector, as its use reduces the generation of organochlorine compounds. In the coming years, this is projected to present attractive growth prospects for chlorine dioxide producers worldwide.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 1.51 Billion by 2030
CAGR
5 % (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Application, By Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Accepta, Ecolab, Grundfos, ProMinent, Evoqua, The Sabre Companies LLC, CDG Environmental LLC, and Tecme Srl, Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH, and Vasu Chemicals LLP.
Key Market Opportunities
Growing Regulatory Restrictions on the Usage of Chlorine and Hypochlorite in Pulp Bleaching
Key Market Drivers
The Rise in Demand for Safe Drinking Water
Regional Insights
Region-wise, the global chlorine dioxide market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Asia-Pacific is the dominant and fastest-growing region. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific make up this region. Asia-Pacific countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia make up the rest of the region. Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, Japan, and China, have developed economies built on a strong manufacturing sector that includes paper and pulp, automobiles, oil and gas, and petrochemicals. This is favorable for the region's chlorine dioxide market to expand. China dominates the Asia-Pacific chlorine dioxide market because of the significant demand from its end-user industries. The growth in demand for industrial wastewater treatment solutions, bad climatic conditions, and decreasing freshwater content due to saline intrusion are all driving factors in China's chlorine dioxide market.
North America is the second-largest market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 375 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2030. It is studied across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. North America is a big market with important macroeconomic variables like high per capita income, manufacturing production, and market growth support. The primary drivers driving the growth of the chlorine dioxide market are stringent regulatory requirements to manage wastewater disposal from both industrial and domestic sources and increased demand from the oil and gas industry in the United States. The United States now holds the most significant proportion of the chlorine dioxide market in North America. Given the increased need for water conservation and rigorous environmental rules, a rebound in the country's manufacturing sector is generating significant demand for industrial water treatment. As a result, the need for water treatment operations has increased, propelling the chlorine dioxide market.
Europe is the third-largest region. The presence of a well-established automotive sector in Europe, which is among the world's leaders in the industry, is predicted to raise demand for biocides, boosting chlorine dioxide market share. Adhesive tapes, hardwood luggage decks, wood inserts in interior elements, and treated textile materials in vehicle interiors such as gear shift knobs, steering wheel covers, and wheel covers are all examples of where the product is used. Innovative technologies such as automotive cars and individual mobility are adopted in the regional automotive sector, boosting chlorine dioxide market sales.
Key Highlights
The Global Chlorine Dioxide Market was worth USD 960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1515 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Based on application, the global chlorine dioxide market is divided into industrial water treatment, oil & gas, pulp & paper processing, medical, food & beverages, and others. The industrial water treatment segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil has resulted in the establishment of various manufacturing units, resulting in a significant increase in water consumption. Water is transformed to permissible usage levels and discharged from factories in manufacturing enterprises. The demand for chlorine dioxide for wastewater treatment is predicted to rise as the manufacturing industry uses more water. Furthermore, primary freshwater sources such as rivers, lakes, wells, and municipal water systems are heavily polluted.
List of Top Chlorine Dioxide Market Companies
Accepta
Ecolab
Grundfos
ProMinent
Evoqua
The Sabre Companies LLC
CDG Environmental LLC, and Tecme Srl
Iotronic Elektrogerätebau GmbH
Vasu Chemicals LLP
Global Chlorine Dioxide Market: Segmentation
By Application
Industrial Water Treatment
Pulp and Paper Processing
Oil and Gas
Medical
Food and Beverages
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMA
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Chlorine Dioxide Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Applications Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Industrial Water Treatment
Market Size & Forecast
Pulp and Paper Processing
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Applications
By
Canada
By Applications
By
Mexico
By Applications
By
Latin America
By Applications
By
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Applications
By
France
By Applications
By
U.K.
By Applications
By
Italy
By Applications
By
Spain
By Applications
By
Rest of Europe
By Applications
By
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Applications
By
China
By Applications
By
Australia
By Applications
By
India
By Applications
By
South Korea
By Applications
By
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Applications
By
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Applications
By
South Africa
By Applications
By
Kuwait
By Applications
By
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Applications
By
Company Profile
Accepta
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Ecolab
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Grundfos
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Market News
In June 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies, a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, recently celebrated opening a new manufacturing facility in Singapore, expanding the company's investment in Asia-Pacific (APAC) as demand for innovative water treatment solutions continues to grow in the region.
In February 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies, a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, announced that it had activated the sustainability-linked adjustment characteristics available under its USD 350 million revolving credit facility as part of the company's ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability performance into its business strategy.
In May 2022, Sabre Corporation, a worldwide travel industry software and technology leader announced an expanded and upgraded collaboration with Virgin Australia today. As its operations expand, the carrier will use Sabre's Dynamic Availability technology to explore opportunities to unlock more value.
