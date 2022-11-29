U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Chlorine Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Report 2022-2029 | Rising Demand for Chlorine from the Pharmaceuticals Industry to Boost the Market

·4 min read
Companies covered in chlorine market are Nouryon, BASF, Ercros SA, Tata Chemicals, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastic Corporation, INEOS, and Others Key Players.

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlorine market size is projected to exhibit excellent growth prospects on account of the increasing demand for chlorine from the pharmaceuticals industry, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Chlorine Market, 2022-2029”. There has been an increasing demand for chlorine from the pharmaceutical industry due to its wide acceptability and ease of use.

Chlorine is an extremely reactive element and a strong oxidizing agent which is used worldwide in various scientific experiments. Chlorine can also prove effective in the reduction of bacteria and viruses in water. Further, chlorine acts as a common disinfectant which helps to keep the swimming pools sanitary and clean. This is an important factor contributing to the growth of this market. However, the toxic nature of chlorine can have adverse effects on human health, which is projected to hamper the growth of this market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chlorine-market-104303

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of application, this market is classified into EDC/PVC, isocyanates and oxygenates, chloromethanes, solvents and epichlorohydrin, inorganic chemicals, and others. By end-user, the market is divided into water treatment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, paper and pulp, plastic, pesticides, and others. Based on geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Historical Data

2018-2020

Region Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World

Segments Covered

By Application (EDC/PVC, Isocyanates and Oxygenates, Chloromethanes, Solvents & Epichlorohydrin, Inorganic Chemicals, Others)

By End-User (Water Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Paper & Pulp, Plastic, Pesticides, Others)

Chlorine Industry Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Chlorine from the Pharmaceuticals Industry to Boost the Market

Rising Demand for EDC/PVC Resins and Products to Accelerate the Market

List of Key Players Covered in the Chlorine Industry Report:

  • Nouryon

  • BASF

  • Ercros SA

  • Tata Chemicals

  • Olin Corporation

  • Formosa Plastic Corporation

  • INEOS

Highlights/Summary:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/chlorine-market-104303

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Number of Chemical Industries Worldwide to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of chemical industries around the world especially in the countries such as India, China, Japan, Canada, and many others, which has resulted in the rising demand for chlorine across several regions. This is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.

Further, chlorine is used in the making of bleached paper products, plastics such as PVC, chloroform, textiles, medicines, antiseptics, and numerous products. Thus, the wide usage of chlorine in several applications is expected to fuel this market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Rising Demand for PVC Plastic to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the chlorine market share on account of the rising demand for PVC plastics from numerous end-user industries. Further, the presence of large number of chemicals and materials industries in the countries such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and others is projected to fuel the growth of this market in this region.

North America is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market due to the increasing number of chemical industries in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances between Key Players to Animate Competition

The leading companies in the chlorine market are concentrating on developing and maintaining strategic collaborations with small-scale and large-scale companies in order to increase their production capabilities across several regions. This has resulted in increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to widen their business horizons and strengthen their market presence.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chlorine-market-104303

Read Related Insights:

Metal Recycling Market Size, Share and Regional forecast 2022-2029

Green Building Materials Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


