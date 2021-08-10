U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,982.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.00
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.40
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.82
    +1.34 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.00
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.76
    +0.61 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4460
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,960.57
    +2,185.13 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.42
    +66.09 (+6.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.85
    -8.45 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Chlorobenzene Market to Grow With Substantial Growth Rate in Coming Years Says P&S Intelligence

·3 min read

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning requirement for chlorobenzene in various industries such as high-performance polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and personal care, is fueling the worldwide demand for chlorobenzene. Because of this factor, the global chlorobenzene market is predicted to exhibit huge expansion during 2021–2030.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/chlorobenzene-market/report-sample

The chlorobenzene market is divided into ortho dichlorobenzene, monochlorobenzene, and para dichlorobenzene, depending on type. Out of these, the paradichlorobenzene category is predicted to demonstrate the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This is credited to the soaring usage of paradichlorobenzene in the production of polyphenylene sulphide and the booming production of paradichlorobenzene in the U.S., Japan, and China.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region held the largest share in the chlorobenzene market in 2020, and this trend is predicted to continue in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the soaring requirement for chlorobenzene in Japan and China. Currently, China is the largest consumer and producer of chlorobenzene in the world. Additionally, the production of polyphenylene sulphide resin is surging sharply in Japan, thereby propelling the market expansion in the APAC region.

Explore detailed report @ Chlorobenzene Market Research Report: By Type (Monochlorobenzene, Orthodichlorobenzene, Paradichlorobenzene), Application (Nitrochlorobenzene, Polysulfone, Polymer, Solvent), Industry (Agriculture, Textile, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Paint & Coating, Cosmetic & Personal Care) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of many countries imposed lockdowns and strict social distancing regulations and also closed down borders, as these measures break the chain of transmission of the infection, thereby mitigating the spread of the disease. These measures massively hampered supply chain and logistics operations. As chlorobenzene is used as a chemical precursor or a solvent in the production of many products such as cosmetics, adhesives, paints, medicines, dyes, and polishes, the halt in industrial production caused a massive decline in its demand, thereby affecting the growth of the chlorobenzene market.

The players operating in the chlorobenzene market are focusing on collaborations to expand their operations geographically. For example, CHEMADA Industries Ltd., which is a producer of fine chemicals for numerous industries, announced in February 2020 that it has signed a distribution agreement with Moriroku Holdings Company Ltd. (Moriruko Japan), a company based in Japan. As per the agreement, Moriroku Japan was granted the rights to distribute the products of CHEMADA Industries in Japan.

Some of the major players in the global chlorobenzene market are Jiangsu Yangnong Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Kureha Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, J&K Scientific Ltd., Beckmann-Kenko GmbH, and Applichem GmbH.

Browse Other Related Reports

Global Polymer Market Forecast

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Contact: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chlorobenzene-market-to-grow-with-substantial-growth-rate-in-coming-years-says-ps-intelligence-301351811.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races Higher On Upgrade

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?