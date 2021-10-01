U.S. markets closed

Chlorobenzene Market to Record Growth of $971 Mn between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Chlorobenzene Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Chlorobenzene Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The chlorobenzene market is expected to grow by USD 971.00 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download this Chlorobenzene Market Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aarti Industries Ltd., Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., AppliChem GmbH, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., LANXESS AG, Panoli Intermediates India Pvt. Ltd., PCC SE, and Val Organics Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased demand for chlorobenzene from the chemical industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Chlorobenzene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chlorobenzene Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample.

Chlorobenzene Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the chlorobenzene market in the commodity chemicals industry include Aarti Industries Ltd., Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., AppliChem GmbH, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., LANXESS AG, Panoli Intermediates India Pvt. Ltd., PCC SE, and Val Organics Pvt. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the high consumption of chlorobenzene in APAC is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as rising awareness of eco-friendly fertilizers and pesticides may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the chlorobenzene market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 800 emerging technologies.
Start Your 14-Day Free Trial Now!

Chlorobenzene Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist chlorobenzene market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the chlorobenzene market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the chlorobenzene market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chlorobenzene market vendors

Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Aromatic Solvents Market - Global aromatic solvents market is segmented by end-user (paints and coatings, automotive, pharmaceuticals, oilfield chemicals, and others), type (toluene, xylene, ethylbenzene, benzene, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Isobutyl Benzene Market - Global isobutyl benzene market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceuticals and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Chlorobenzene Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

6.38%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

2021 to 2025 CAGR

Almost 7%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

107

Incremental growth

$ 971 Million

Segments covered

Type; Geography

By Type

By Region

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chlorobenzene-market-to-record-growth-of-971-mn-between-2021-and-2025--technavio-301387875.html

SOURCE Technavio

