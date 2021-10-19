U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Chloroprene Rubber Market Size Worth $1.39 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chloroprene rubber market size is expected to reach USD 1.39 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of chloroprene rubber in the automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, and textile industries is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. It is widely used in tire sidewalls, automotive trims, gaskets, and related products owing to the rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • In terms of revenue, the automotive application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 35% in 2020. It is expected to grow further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

  • Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2020 and accounted for more than 50.0% of the global revenue share

  • China was the largest producer of vehicles in the Asia Pacific. Rising consumer disposable income levels in the country coupled with the high demand for EVs and luxury cars will; boost the product demand in automotive applications in China

  • Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market

  • For instance, in August 2020, Tosoh Corporation collaborated with Bando Chemicals to develop cost-reducing technology for manufacturing CNF-reinforced chloroprene rubber to be used in transmission belts in the automobile sector

Read 51 page market research report, "Chloroprene Rubber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Textile, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, SA, MEA), And Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The growing requirement for electrical power is expected to drive the demand for electric cables for power transmission. This is expected to drive the product demand in cable jackets. The rising private & public investments in the construction sector focusing on the development of infrastructure projects across the globe remain critical to the product demand in construction applications. The product has a wide scope of application in the manufacture of rubber pads products due to the demand arising from the construction industry.

Major key players in the market are investing in expanding and developing chloroprene for end-use industries. For instance, in April 2021, ARLANXEO established ARLANXEO India Private Limited in India to strengthen its position in the Indian market to meet the needs of quickly expanding industries, such as pharmaceuticals, tires, automotive, and end-user products.

The demand for industrial products and chemicals in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand is expected to impact the consumption of chloroprene rubber used in these products. Many elastomer manufacturers are carrying out research and development activities to develop a vulcanization process for manufacturing chloroprene rubber to replace the existing smoked rubber suppression technique. One of the main advantages offered by the vulcanization process is the improvement in absorbent properties. This has helped position chloroprene rubber as a suitable material for manufacturing protective lining in chemical plants.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chloroprene rubber market on the basis of application and region:

  • Chloroprene Rubber Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Chloroprene Rubber Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the Chloroprene Rubber Market

  • Tosoh Corp.

  • Denka Company Ltd.

  • ARLANXEO

  • SEDO Chemicals Neoprene GmbH

  • QingDao Nova Rubber

Check out more studies related to different types of rubber, conducted by Grand View Research:

  • Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market – The global styrene-butadiene rubber market size was valued at USD 7.84 billion in 2015. The growing global demand from the new automobile as well as replacement tires is one of the major factors that is driving the market. Over 70% of the styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) that is produced globally is used in the manufacturing of tires.

  • Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market – The global nitrile butadiene rubber market size stood at USD 1.94 billion in 2016. Automotive, oil & gas, and mechanical engineering sectors are a few of the major applications that significantly consume synthetic rubber goods such as cables, hoses, and extruded goods. This in turn is likely to drive the demand for nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) over the forecast period.

  • Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market – The global liquid synthetic rubber market size was estimated at USD 3.51 billion in 2017, projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing demand for isoprene, butadiene, and styrene-butadiene across the globe in tire manufacturing, adhesives, sealants and coatings, and industrial rubber products manufacturing is expected to drive growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chloroprene-rubber-market-size-worth-1-39-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301402943.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

