CHNC: Intensity, Determination and a Magical Unwavering Direction Transports CHNC to Become the Macondo of Medical Cannabis Research

HOUSTON, Texas, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTC: CHNC) https://www.chnc-hdh.com/: With all hands on deck, and an axiomatically relentless effort to endure and continue to withstand the test of time, CHNC intends to continue to improve its overall performance. And, in addition to its short and long-term promising projects, as well as the need and desire to provide our shareholders and partners a great return on their investment; suitably, the board of directors at CHNC by virtue of a cash transaction sealed a buyback of 4 billion shares, with no dilution effect to shareholders. All the same, shareholders can rest assured with shrewd knowledge that the ownership of the company that each one has in their possession has not been reduced or diluted. The four billion shares acquired have now become part of the treasury of the company, says Elizabeth Hernandez, COO of CHNC. This move resembles the re-acquisition by a company of its own shares known as a “Buyback”. Some of you may remember that such transactions used to be deemed as market manipulation, and that’s why it was illegal until 1982. After that, buybacks became a frequent practice, and are better used because of different reasons such as ownership consolidation, undervaluation, financial statements, even for compensation purposes (for instance an Employee Stock Option Plan). Among the companies that have performed a buyback we find Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Berkshire Hathaway, and others. Without a doubt, buybacks have slowly overtaken dividends as a preferred way to increase shareholder value.



On a different note, we continue to nurture and water the collegiate development of our educational training programs aimed at a different public than just consumers/experts of cannabis, whereby, we are now educating doctors, businessmen, legislators, and politicians. Before the present, medical cannabis as a stable business was just a multicolor hallucination, or a political suicide for public office legislators, but with patience and education, cannabis as medication has slowly gained weight and relevance. As an example with accredited educational standards, Colombia, a country with a well-known bloodstained historical war on drugs, swiftly took a great step of legalizing cannabis for medical purposes in 2017, gradually changing to be one of the most profitable educational destinations of our franchises and academic venues. Therefore, we are pleased to inform of the novel and renewed alliances made with educational entities such as UTADEO (Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano) located in Bógota-Colombia, which for 3 years has collaborated with our firm and featured our educational 12 and 14 weeks Diplomado Curricula, making us pioneers of our Accredited University Diploma Courses, to certified cannabis pedagogical programs in Latin America. It should be noted that these curriculums have had an international reach, with students, health professionals, agronomists, chemists, and patients from countries such as Brazil, Spain, France, Uruguay, Mexico, Peru, USA, and Chile traveling from around the world to Colombia to attend our Diplomados.

Close to the wind, once more we proudly announce our freshest and right out of the oven alliance with the UTB (Universidad Tecnológica de Bolívar), located in Cartagena Colombia, where we will continue to bet and plant seeds for awareness of cannabis as medicine, research and education. What’s more, we intend to expand our participation to include international exchange programs, as well as one week summer symposiums with Cannabis leaders-executives from around the world.

If one has ever read “One Hundred Years of Solitude”, you will remember that the magical realism of this book, awarded with a Nobel Literature Prize, was inspired by the history of the Caribbean. Hence, given the circumstances, CHNC intends to write a second live oracle edition of the celebrated manuscript, by helping “write a page in the history of cannabis in Colombia that will not be tainted or stained with blood,” says Anne Graham, In-house Legal Counsel for CHNC. Instead, a scientific story that describes the palliative effects of the flower as medication for the medicinal use of those that have been left behind by traditional medication, in other words “out with the opioids in with the cannabinoids,” says Dr. Julian Gonzalez, Advisory Board Member of CHNC. Whereby, we can create a new paradigm shift and an introduction to medical therapies, employment and financial opportunities to the magical land of “Macondo”. And so, our new academic alliance will commence its history in the cities that inspired the magical story; as well Students from all over the world who participate in our diplomas will have the opportunity to visit Cannabis cultivation facilities in Santa Marta, Colombia, (where some of the most recognized cannabis strains in the world originated, Colombian Gold), they will also be able to participate in exchanges with already operating cannabis enterprises within the region.

For sure, a lot of progress has taken place in the Latin land, but cannabis goes beyond borders via its transmutation reconstruction and by slowly liberating itself. Be that as it may, the United States is not staying behind in this process, with a 35% increase over 2019, legal medical and adult-use cannabis proceeds that reached the amount of $12.9 billion, and according to statistical outlooks, the sales will hit $20.4 billion by 2022. What is more, with continued legalization taking place in parts of the USA, Mexico, and other countries; plus, if we consider the unfortunately still illegal marijuana sales during the last years, we apparently are in front of industry revenues in the vastness of $48.5 billion by 2022, with a quantitative outlook with a pledge promise of a boundless place to be, for a research and educational firm.

Therefore, CHNC reiterates its commitment to the medical cannabis industry, to patients affected by a variety of conditions who seek a natural and efficient alternative to healthcare and to professionals who wish to learn or enhance their knowledge; similarly, to those whose interest was awakened and seek answers to their uneducated present condition. Precisely, this is why we are as pleased as a dog with two tails about the fact that our project "Phytotherapy with cannabinoids for the reduction of symptoms of COVID-19" is presently being sent to executives from different corporations and countries. Our firm is finally beginning to have a life of its own! says Henry Levinski, Treasurer of CHNC. The communiqué that is being sent to some of the most recognized companies, people or funds in the world, can be read at this link https://www.chnc-hdh.com/covid-19 . Likewise, for all those interested in knowing who we are sending the Phytotherapy presentation to, can see the list at the following link https://www.chnc-hdh.com/covid-19-contact.

More to the point, please know that our digital publications Cannamed and Cannalaw will soon be enjoying a new sister publication that has been baptized by the name Cannatrade, focusing solely on the up-to-the-minute business aspects of the industry. The cannabis trade is constantly changing; we are surrounded by new businesses, legal challenges and ground-breaking discoveries on a daily basis without any precedent. We understand how overwhelming it can be to keep up with a market that is evolving more and more by the minute and is now an international commerce. Therefore, Cannatrade is attentive to the exciting changes that are stirring the industry such as how is the cannabis stock market, what companies are growing and are attractive to invest, what international businesses are being conducted, what are the alliances that have materialized between countries. With Cannatrade we wish to give the user updated financial information, knowledge on what is out there and how they can by education become part of the speed of light global evolution. For a limited time only, if you would like to apply for an early subscription visit the following link https://www.chnc-hdh.com/canna-trade.

With our new magazine we wish to continue to grow as our current digital publications that have presently reached distribution in an astonishing 70 countries (Andorra, Algeria, Arab Emirates, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, France, Germany, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kuwait, Lesotho, Lebanon, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, Malta, Mauritania, Nicaragua, Norway, New Zealand, Palestinian Territories, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Syria, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, United Kingdom (UK), United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Yemen and Zambia)... and what is yet to come.

Conclusively, CHNC would like to thank all of our shareholders for their persistent support, inspiration and constant communication that at times for legal reasons we cannot always respond. But be certain that we are here with every intention to victoriously make it to the fourth quarter. “Equally important, my gratitude to our front-line partners that tirelessly provide us with their indomitable exertion and support so that we can day by day taste the fruits of our healthy disregard for the impossible.” And call to mind that "Every day is an opportunity to innovate and work for global health, from the field of alternative medicine," says Dr. Jose Torres, Director and International Medical Director of CHNC.

For more information contact us at:

info@pharmacologyuniversity.com

817/528-2475 for English

214/733-0868 for Spanish



