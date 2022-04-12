U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,086.00
    -133.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,970.25
    -29.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.90
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.48
    +2.19 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.26 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.13
    +3.97 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3009
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5970
    +0.2120 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,241.98
    -2,011.80 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.69
    -44.48 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.38
    -64.93 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Choco gets its horn amid mission to remove food waste from supply chain

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Choco, a company aimed at building a more sustainable food system for restaurants and suppliers, brought in another big raise — this time $111 million in what it's calling a Series B2 round — to boost its valuation to $1.2 billion.

The new investment, an internal round led by G Squared alongside Insight Partners, comes just six months after Berlin-based Choco took in $100 million in a Series B round, led by Left Lane Capital, to give the company a post-market valuation of $600 million.

If you’ve been keeping up with us, we’ve covered a number of Choco’s funding rounds over the years, including a $63.7 million Series A that was raised at two different periods, a $33.5 million round in 2019 and a $30.2 million round in 2020 — at a $230 million valuation — to bring total funding to $282.5 million since the company was founded in 2018.

The company is going after a $6 trillion food service industry that traditionally does business via spreadsheets or pen and paper. It developed software that digitizes ordering, supply chain and communications for suppliers and restaurants to give back some of that time.

“We have been lucky with our growth and lucky in a very large space where we can grow fast without much blocking us,” Choco CEO Daniel Khachab told TechCrunch. “When our investors offered additional funds, we said, ‘let’s go for it’ to be able to speed up, invest in our product, customer service and training of the team.”

Choco also collects data in real time so that suppliers can more accurately balance supply and demand so less food is wasted before it reaches the consumer. Its aim is to “completely digitize the food wholesale market across the globe by 2026 on behalf of zero food waste.”

The company is not alone in going after food waste. For example, grocery app Flashfood raised $12.3 million to tackle retail food waste, and Full Harvest raised $23 million to find endpoints for imperfect produce.

Meanwhile, Choco is active in the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Belgium, and experienced 350% growth in users over the past year. And as of February, the total value of goods traded through Choco exceeded $1.2 billion, and it is working with around 15,000 restaurant customers and 16,000 on the supply side.

Khachab intends to use the new funding on product and technology development, support the company’s growth in the U.S. and Europe, and to expand into additional markets. He also plans to increase the company’s employee headcount from its current 400 to between 600 and 700 by the end of the year.

Some of the new features in beta include financial services capabilities that will have Choco assuming the risk for suppliers by acting as the money collection agency for them so they get paid within 24 hours, while enabling restaurants to have more time to pay.

“We want to cover the whole U.S. and European food system,” Khachab added. “The main focus for the next 36 months will be building value-based software for suppliers, who are dealing with margin and price pressures, and it is hard for them to collect money. They are going to become our main customer at this point.”

IT can play a major role in driving sustainability

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank reverses LatAm plan with new early-stage spinout, Upload Ventures

    The firm announced today that it is spinning out its Latin American investment arm into a new autonomous entity, dubbed Upload Ventures, that will back early-stage companies in the region at a pace of about $100 million per year. As mentioned, the move comes around six months after Claure reportedly pushed for the Latin American arm to be spun off and clashed with SoftBank executives. At the time, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg that there was “no discussion of spinning out SoftBank’s Latin American Fund.”

  • Aemi eases the challenges of social commerce in Vietnam

    This might not seem like enough to move significant amounts of product, but in many Southeast Asian markets, social commerce sellers are making up an increasingly large portion of e-commerce. In fact, according to a recent Bain report, social commerce accounted for 65% of Vietnam’s $22 billion online retail economy last year. Despite their combined retailing power, many social commerce sellers cannot buy in bulk directly from brands.

  • Twitter employees reportedly stressed after Elon Musk declines to join company’s board

    Musk is not subject to an agreement that would cap his stake in Twitter at about 15 per cent

  • NHL bets: Goalie matchups are key in CAR/NYR and BUF/TOR

    Minty Bets is your betting guide for four of tonight's NHL games and she thinks she has found something in the goalie matchups of Hurricanes/Rangers, as well as Sabres/Maple Leafs.

  • ‘The Hunt For Jasper S.’: Viaplay Greenlights Nordic Noir-Style Thriller About Notorious Dutch Murder Case

    EXCLUSIVE: A Nordic Noir-style thriller about one of The Netherlands’ most high-profile murder cases has been greenlit as the latest Viaplay original and third from Holland. The Hunt for Jasper S. (De Jacht op Jasper S) will tell the story of the capture of Jasper Steringa, who eventually confessed 13 years after killing someone in […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) By 43%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Stelrad Group PLC ( LON:SRAD ) by taking the expected...

  • Underrated items to grill

    This week, I am inclined to focus on some of the most forgotten, less considered, or most underrated items to cook on the grill.

  • Power shift in Pakistan won't affect China ties, 'hard-core friend' Beijing says

    Relations with Pakistan are unlikely to be affected, China said, after Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office by a historic no-confidence motion amid a major political crisis in the South Asian nation. Beijing has been closely watching the political situation in Pakistan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. "As Pakistan's close neighbour and hard-core friend, we sincerely hope that all factions in Pakistan will maintain unity and work together to safeguard the overa

  • Chrome Nails Are Trending - Here's How to Get Them at Home

    Image Source: Getty/David Livingston Chrome nails are having a resurgence after being seen on Zendaya and Dua Lipa at recent award shows. The manicure can be worn with a single nail-polish color or used to create intricate nail art.

  • The Rush: Scottie Scheffler wins Masters, Tiger sets sights on British Open

    Scottie Scheffler won his first Major at the 2022 Masters, capping an incredible two-month run for the 25-year-old. While Tiger Woods may not have won the Masters, he’s not done with golf yet as he’s setting his sights on playing at the upcoming British Open. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid won the NBA Scoring Title and made a bunch of history doing it. And the NBA Play-In Tournament is set with the only question being, who’s going to stop the Brooklyn Nets? PLUS: There’s something in the water at Highland Park High School in Dallas. Watch the video to find out why!

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Oil rises as Shanghai eases some COVID curbs, OPEC warns of tight supply

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Tuesday on easing concerns about demand in China after Shanghai relaxed some COVID-19-related restrictions and OPEC warned it would be impossible to increase output enough to offset lost Russian supply. Brent crude futures were up $2.98 or 3.03% to $101.46 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $3 or 3.18% to $97.29 a barrel at 0640 GMT. Shanghai said on Monday that more than 7,000 residential units had been classified as lower-risk areas after reporting no new infections for 14 days, and districts have since been announcing which compounds can be opened up.

  • China Slashes LNG Purchases on High Prices and Pandemic Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is slashing liquefied natural gas purchases as soaring global prices deepen import losses and pandemic lockdowns throttle domestic demand.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItIm

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.

  • Brussels backs £6.3bn foreign takeover of defence behemoth Meggitt

    A £6.3bn foreign takeover of one of Britain's biggest defence companies has moved a step closer after it won backing from Brussels.