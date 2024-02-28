Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CHF824m ÷ (CHF7.6b - CHF1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli for free.

What Can We Tell From Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's ROCE Trend?

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 25% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 53% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

