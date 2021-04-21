Chocolate Market in Europe to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% During 2021-2025|17000+ Published Technavio Research Report
The chocolate market in Europe is set to grow by USD 14.47 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The chocolate market in Europe is segmented as below:
Product
o Milk Chocolate
o Dark Chocolate
o White Chocolate
Geography
o Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the chocolate market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AUGUST STORCK KG, Ferrero International SA, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Neuhaus NV, ROSHEN Corp., The Hershey Co., and Yildiz Holding Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Chocolate Market in Europe size
Chocolate Market in Europe trends
Chocolate Market in Europe industry analysis
The increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolate and organic chocolate is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the increasing threat from substitute products and increasing product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chocolate market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Chocolate Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the chocolate market growth in Europe during the next five years
Estimation of the chocolate market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the chocolate market in Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the chocolate market vendors in Europe
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Milk Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AUGUST STORCK KG
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Ferrero International SA
Mars Inc.
Mondelez International Inc.
Nestlé Group
Neuhaus NV
Roshen Corp.
The Hershey Co.
YiIdiZ Holding Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
