Chocolate Market Size to Grow by USD 41.15 billion, Arcor Group and Barry Callebaut AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing premiumization of chocolates. However, unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Key Vendors and their Offerings
The chocolate market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on manufacturing organic, premium chocolates across various geographic locations to compete in the market. Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, The Hershey Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Arcor Group - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products under various brands, such as Arcor, Cofler, and Tofi.
Barry Callebaut AG - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products, such as ruby chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and caramel doré chocolate.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products under various brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, and others.
Chocolaterie Guylian NV - The company offers gift boxes, chocolate-covered fruits, and chocolate bars.
Ferrero International SA - The company offers chocolates such as Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global chocolate market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, and increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category. However, the market also faces challenges such as threats from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergies among consumers.
Chocolate Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Milk chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025
Dark chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025
White chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025
Chocolate Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Chocolate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 41.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.52
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Belgium, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. , Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, and The Hershey Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arcor Group
10.4 Delfi Ltd.
10.5 Ferrero International SA
10.6 Lindt and Sprüngli Group
10.7 Mars Inc.
10.8 Mondelez International Inc.
10.9 Nestle SA
10.10 The Australian Carob Co.
10.11 The Hershey Co.
10.12 Yildiz Holding A.S.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
