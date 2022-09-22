U.S. markets closed

Chocolate Market Size to Grow by USD 41.15 billion, Arcor Group and Barry Callebaut AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

0
·9 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing premiumization of chocolates. However, unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chocolate Market 2021-2025
Use our analysis and insights for effective decision-making. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The chocolate market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on manufacturing organic, premium chocolates across various geographic locations to compete in the market. Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, The Hershey Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Arcor Group - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products under various brands, such as Arcor, Cofler, and Tofi.

  • Barry Callebaut AG - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products, such as ruby chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and caramel doré chocolate.

  • Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products under various brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, and others.

  • Chocolaterie Guylian NV - The company offers gift boxes, chocolate-covered fruits, and chocolate bars.

  • Ferrero International SA - The company offers chocolates such as Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global chocolate market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, and increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category. However, the market also faces challenges such as threats from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergies among consumers.

Chocolate Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Milk chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dark chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • White chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chocolate Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Research by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market share is expected to increase by USD 34.94 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Raw Coffee Beans Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The raw coffee beans market share is expected to increase by 73.44 metric tonnes from 2021 to 2026.

Chocolate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 41.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Belgium, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. , Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, and The Hershey Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Milk chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arcor Group

  • 10.4 Delfi Ltd.

  • 10.5 Ferrero International SA

  • 10.6 Lindt and Sprüngli Group

  • 10.7 Mars Inc.

  • 10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 The Australian Carob Co.

  • 10.11 The Hershey Co.

  • 10.12 Yildiz Holding A.S.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/chocolatemarket

Global Chocolate Market 2021-2025
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chocolate-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-41-15-billion-arcor-group-and-barry-callebaut-ag-among-key-vendors---technavio-301629698.html

SOURCE Technavio

