Chocolate Market Size to Grow by USD 41.15 billion, Arcor Group and Barry Callebaut AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing premiumization of chocolates. However, unstable cocoa prices and declining per capita consumption can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The chocolate market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on manufacturing organic, premium chocolates across various geographic locations to compete in the market. Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, The Hershey Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Arcor Group - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products under various brands, such as Arcor, Cofler, and Tofi.

Barry Callebaut AG - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products, such as ruby chocolate, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and caramel doré chocolate.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG - The company provides different varieties and flavors of chocolate products under various brands such as Lindt, Ghirardelli, Caffarel, and others.

Chocolaterie Guylian NV - The company offers gift boxes, chocolate-covered fruits, and chocolate bars.

Ferrero International SA - The company offers chocolates such as Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global chocolate market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Growth of the global packaged foods and meats market will be driven by factors such as health benefits associated with intake of minimally processed food, increasing demand for processed vegetables, strong distribution network, private label marketplace, and increased offerings of packaged food under the halal category. However, the market also faces challenges such as threats from unorganized players and intense competition among vendors, lack of awareness of the difference between minimally and heavily processed vegetables, stringent food safety regulations, and increasing food allergies among consumers.

Chocolate Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Milk chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025

Dark chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025

White chocolate - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chocolate Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 41.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Belgium, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Chocolaterie Guylian NV, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. , Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, and The Hershey Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

