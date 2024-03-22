Chocolate Prices Are Spiking with Inflation: Here Are 7 Cheapest Easter Treats At Aldi

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

It’s not your imagination if you’ve noticed the price of chocolate seems steeper than usual. Cocoa is currently facing supply and demand issues on a global scale, causing chocolate prices to skyrocket. According to Morning Brew, cocoa prices are now 215% higher than they were last year.

Fortunately, grocery store chains like Aldi have more than a few affordable chocolates for sale that are worth stocking up on now while quantities are available. Make sure to add these 7 cheap Easter treats to your Aldi shopping list.

©Aldi

Choceur Easter Chocolate Characters: Bunnies, Chicks or Lambs

Price: $2.99

Inside every $2.99 container of Choceur Easter Fine Chocolates are plenty of chocolates that can easily fit inside Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt. Choose from three designs including bunnies, chicks and lambs.

©Aldi

Choceur Easter Chocolate Coins

Price: $2.69

Similar to the Choceur Easter Fine Chocolates, Aldi shoppers get a lot of bang for their buck with their $2.69 purchase of Choceur Easter Chocolate Coins.

While there isn’t a total number of coins listed on the Aldi website, there appear to be anywhere between 15 to 20 chocolate coins in the image. If there are 15 coins inside each bag, as a guesstimate, Aldi shoppers pay about 18 cents per coin.

©Aldi

Choceur Easter Peanut Butter Bunnies

Price: $3.99

At $3.99 per bag, Choceur’s Easter Peanut Butter Bunnies are full of milk chocolate bunnies loaded with peanut butter filling.

Add them to Easter eggs you’re prepping for an Easter egg hunt, or gift the full bags in Easter baskets you’re making for family and friends.

©Aldi

Choceur Creamy Peanut Butter Filled Bunny

Price: $2.75

What’s an Easter celebration without a chocolate bunny? Choceur’s Creamy Peanut Filled Bunny offers Aldi shoppers the best of both worlds: chocolate on the outside and peanut butter on the inside.

At $2.75 per bunny, it’s also a slightly cheaper alternative to Choceur’s premium Chocolate Easter Bunny which retails for $2.99 each.

©Aldi

Whoppers Robin Eggs

Price: $2.74

Whether you’re packing Easter eggs or Easter baskets or want some new seasonal candy in your candy dish, you’ll be glad you bought a bag of Whoppers Robin Eggs. Each nine-ounce bag is $2.74 and loaded with malted milk balls candy that’s sure to put a smile on the faces of kids and adults alike.

©Aldi

Cadbury Crème Eggs (4 Pack)

Price: $4.29

It’s not Easter without Cadbury crème eggs!

Aldi shoppers will find packs of four Cadbury Crème Eggs for $4.29 at their local Aldi store. Each milk chocolate egg has a deliciously soft, fondant center and is wrapped separately. When we do the math, Aldi shoppers only pay about $1.07 per Cadbury egg.

©Aldi

Ferrero Rocher Easter Bunny

Price: $7.98

We know what you’re thinking: is a $7.98 package of Ferrero Rocher Easter chocolates in a bunny shape really that good of a deal?

Let’s find out. Based on the image provided, it looks like each bunny-shaped container includes 13 hazelnut chocolates inside. This comes out to about 61 cents per chocolate.

All in all, fairly inexpensive if you consider you’re purchasing luxury chocolates that combine creamy chocolaty filling surrounding a whole hazelnut in a delicate, crisp wafer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Chocolate Prices Are Spiking with Inflation: Here Are 7 Cheapest Easter Treats At Aldi