Chocolaterie Stam preparing to open Jordan Creek Town Center store by mid-November

Chocolaterie Stam Production Manager Erik Stam oversees the line as they make chocolate shells for bonbons, Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The owners of Chocolaterie Stam have signed a lease for their new Jordan Creek Town Center store.

Chocolaterie Stam started 110 years ago in the Netherlands. Co-owner Ton Stam was born there and grew up in his family quarters above his father, Frits', branch of the business.

Stam and his now-husband, David, who took Stam's last name, started the American branch of the family business in 1997 when they opened a kiosk at the Valley West Mall in West Des Moines.

Now, the world-renowned chocolate shop is about to open its sixth Iowa location. Chocolaterie Stam will be on the upper level of the Von Maur wing at Jordan Creek Town Center across from the new Urban Outfitters store in the former space Rogers Jewelers occupied.

The space is next to Barnes & Noble, near H&M and will complement the mall's other businesses, said Randy Tennison, Jordan Creek Town Center general manager. Stam hopes general contractor Fourever Homes, from Ames, will get the store done the first or second week of November in time to capture the holiday shopping crowd after Thanksgiving.

Chocolaterie Stam's Valley West Mall store sat in the Von Maur wing there until the department store moved to Jordan Creek Town Center a year ago.

"We're familiar with sitting not too far from Von Maur," Stam joked. "We're excited. I expect that to be a driver. The whole area of the mall with Barnes & Noble and places like that is somewhat similar audience to ours. We're not in the kiddie corner. We're not in the teenage area."

Chocolaterie Stam will open a Jordan Creek Town Center store in this space before the holiday shopping season starts in November.

This will be the second-largest Chocolaterie Stam store out of its four Des Moines area stores, its flagship store at 2814 Ingersoll Ave. the only one larger. At 1,800 square feet, it will be three times the size of the Valley West Mall store.

A baby grand player piano will be in the store, and there will be seating areas for people to enjoy the Stams' signature coffee, gelato and chocolate, Stam said. Stam hopes the ambiance will make the store more of a place for customers to relax than some of their other stores.

When Jordan Creek Town Center opened in 2004 there was a Godiva Chocolates store similar to Chocolaterie Stam, Tennison said.

"We've been talking to him for 15 years," Tennison said. "The nice thing about his store is it's got more of a local feel to it, and his finishes are fantastic. … As nice as it is to get these giant big national names, to get the local names is also a big deal."

The Stams have stores on Ingersoll Avenue, at Valley West Mall and at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona. They license their name and products to store owners in Ames and Cedar Falls; Rochester, Minnesota; Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Hannibal and Lake Ozark, Missouri; Papillion, Nebraska; and Lafayette, Colo.

The Jordan Creek store will likely employ between 7 and 12 people, Stam said.

"I love his Valley West design. It just feels like you're in Belgium," Tennison said. "I think he's going to try and make it feel that way when he designs here. I think it's going to be really cool. It's got local recognition, local name. Everybody likes it. The quality is second to none."

As Chocolaterie Stam hops to Easter chocolates, a new West Des Moines store is in the works

Ton and David Stam signed their lease at Jordan Creek Town Center about 25 years to the day that their first store opened at Valley West Mall in September 1998.

"It's weird we're going to have another store in the Des Moines market," Ton Stam said in amazement. "It's 110 years for the family business and 25 years in the good old Iowa or good old USA for that matter."

