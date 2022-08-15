U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

Choice Hotels Appoints Noha Abdalla as Chief Marketing Officer

·3 min read
In this article:
The role deepens company's relationship with guests

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)—one of the world's largest lodging franchisors—has appointed Noha Abdalla to the role of chief marketing officer, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Pacious. As a key member of the senior executive team, Abdalla will be a champion for the guest experience, leading the company's marketing, advertising, communications, and brand-building functions to advance Choice's corporate strategy across guest touchpoints. She will also help develop a future state technology and infrastructure roadmap for Choice's marketing vision, working closely with the leadership team and key organizations across the company to support future growth objectives.

Choice Hotels International CMO Noha Abdalla
Choice Hotels International CMO Noha Abdalla

"Enhancing the guest experience is a cornerstone of Choice's long-term growth strategy and a critical component of the leading value proposition we deliver for our franchisees daily," said Pacious. "Noha is an experienced leader with a successful track record of taking world-class brands to the next level. As the company continues to add new experiences and offerings for travelers, we're confident she is the best person to keep Choice's finger on the pulse of evolving consumer preferences while driving loyalty and innovation to support our diverse portfolio of brands."

Abdalla has more than 20 years of experience shaping business strategies and marketing solutions for several of the world's most well-known organizations. She joins Choice Hotels from MyEyeDr.—a Goldman Sachs-equity backed optical company with more than 800 locations nationwide—where she served as chief marketing officer. In this capacity, Abdalla led the company's first-ever marketing transformation to launch a new CRM (customer relationship management) system, online booking platform, patient portal and in-house media planning and buying function. Prior, Abdalla led all digital owned channels and oversaw all digital marketing communications as the global vice president of digital and content marketing for Hilton. Earlier in her career, Abdalla held roles of increasing responsibility on Capital One's digital brand strategy and social media team, as well as Discovery Inc.'s Animal Planet marketing department.

"Choice Hotels has a proud history of pioneering industry innovations to enhance guests' entire travel journey – from the initial shopping and booking experience to check-out and beyond," said Abdalla. "We know today's customer is more informed and has more choices available to them than ever before, and I am honored to work in lockstep with the company's key stakeholders to build on this rich legacy as we curate next-generation products and experiences that resonate with guests of today and tomorrow."

Abdalla earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in international economics from Georgetown University.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. On August 11, 2022, Choice acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-appoints-noha-abdalla-as-chief-marketing-officer-301605852.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

