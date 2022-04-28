U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Choice Hotels Awards MainStay Suites Franchise Agreements To Its Largest Privately Owned Extended Stay Franchisee

·4 min read
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has awarded two MainStay Suites franchise agreements to longtime Choice franchisee and multi-unit developer Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. The latest signings add to Gulf Coasts' growing portfolio of extended stay properties, which now total 39 hotels and make them the largest privately owned extended stay franchisee in the Choice system.

MainStay Suites in Overland Park, KS
The two recently converted hotels are located in Wichita, KS and Overland Park, KS, furthering the brand's foothold in the midscale extended stay segment.

"Nationwide, there is far more demand for extended stay properties than there is supply, which is why we have seen such an uptick in franchisees focusing on the segment," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "Sophisticated owners and investors such as Gulf Coast Hotel Management were ahead of the curve in recognizing this value and were strategically positioned to maximize the return-on-investment potential of their MainStay and WoodSpring Suites hotels throughout the pandemic. We look forward to helping them take their resilient portfolio to the next level in the years to come."

Choice Hotels has operated in the extended stay segment since its infancy when it added the Suburban Extended Stay brand nearly two decades ago. Today, Choice features the newly refreshed Suburban Studios and WoodSpring Suites brands in economy extended stay and MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites in midscale extended stay. A leader in the segment, Choice has enhanced the extended stay operating model to help maximize developers' return on investment and offers best-in-class design, industry-leading tailored support and dedicated sales training.

These new MainStay Suites hotels, purposefully designed for long-staying guests, feature spacious, apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and hotel amenities such as fitness rooms, on-site marketplaces, and guest laundry facilities.

"Across the industry, Choice has a reputation for building brands that resonate strongly with guests while delivering exceptional results for owners, and their robust extended stay portfolio is no exception. Each of the company's extended stay brands is cycle-resistant and purpose-built to suit the evolving needs of travelers for today and tomorrow, making it a savvy investment," said Ian McClure, CEO, Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. "It's why we were among the first to sign multi-pack development deals for the company's MainStay and WoodSpring brands two years ago, and why we're proud to build on our relationship with these additional development agreements today."

For more information about Choice's extended stay development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com.

About MainStay Suites®
MainStay Suites is an extended-stay hotel option that allows guests to live like home whether they're away for a week or a month. Each property offers a unique and distinctive experience for customers at an affordable price. Travelers can maintain their lifestyle during their stay with attractive amenities including residential style suites, free high-speed internet access, free continental breakfast, fitness center and weekly housekeeping and guest laundry services. There are over 70 MainStay Suites properties open across the United States, with 140 currently in the pipeline. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/mainstay.

About Choice Hotels®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc.
Gulf Coast Hotel Management, Inc. operates 40 hotels in 13 states and is dedicated to the high-level and professional operation of hotels to provide superior service and accommodations for our guests, personal and professional growth and a positive workplace for our associates and strong financial performance and return on investment for ownership. Our senior operations team of dedicated professionals brings decades of relevant experience and expertise and a track record of success in all areas of hotel operations. For more information, visit www.gulfcoasthm.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum
This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-hotels-awards-mainstay-suites-franchise-agreements-to-its-largest-privately-owned-extended-stay-franchisee-301535519.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

