Choice Hotels International to Report 2022 First Quarter Results on May 10, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc . (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2022 first quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 349-0087 (domestic) or (412) 317-5259 (international) and request the Choice Hotels International call. A live webcast will also be available on the company's investor relations website, http://investor.choicehotels.com/, and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 3 p.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2022. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

