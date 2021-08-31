U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.22
    -3.57 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,382.65
    -17.19 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.93
    -34.96 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.10
    -1.89 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.65
    -0.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    -0.0050 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6150
    -0.2700 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,534.07
    -369.40 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.63
    +22.04 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.20
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Choice Privileges Celebrates 50 Million Member Milestone by Giving Away 50,000 Loyalty Points for 50 Days

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

<p>Award-Winning Loyalty Program Marks Achievement with Sweepstakes to Win Free Nights and Rewards</p>

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Choice Privileges surpassing 50 million members, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is giving away 50,000 Choice Privileges points to one lucky member each day for the next 50 days – through October 19, 2021. In addition, the 50 millionth member will also receiving 50,000 Choice Privileges points. For a chance to enter the sweepstakes and win one of the prizes, guests can enter at www.CP50MillionSweeps.com.

Choice Privileges - 50 Million Reasons to Celebrate
Choice Privileges - 50 Million Reasons to Celebrate

"From bonus points that can be redeemed for free nights near national parks at Choice-branded hotels, stays at Penn National Gaming casino resorts and gift cards, to benefits like airline miles and credits at restaurants, retailers and more, Choice Privileges offers experiences and rewards that everyone can enjoy," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "It's only fitting that we celebrate this 50 million member milestone by thanking our incredibly loyal guests with yet another opportunity to win more free rewards."

Launched in 1998, Choice Privileges has been named a top hotel loyalty program by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, as well as U.S. News & World Report for the sixth year running. Membership is free, offering fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guests can also earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels and now at Penn National Gaming casino resorts. There are a multitude of ways Choice Privileges members can enjoy membership, from sipping Cambria Estate Winery's world-class wines in the heart of California Wine Country at the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, to experiencing the natural beauty of Lake George at the Quality Inn Lake George in New York.

For more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/choice-privileges-celebrates-50-million-member-milestone-by-giving-away-50-000-loyalty-points-for-50-days-301366250.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock dropped 2.2% in 10:15 a.m. EDT trading Monday after The Financial Times reported that 50 Carnival passengers have filed a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that it "failed to protect passengers" from COVID-19 on a recent cruise. This lawsuit, you see, refers to the Carnival Grand Princess cruise liner that was famously denied entry to San Francisco in the early days of the pandemic.

  • Norwegian Air sees travel rebound ending need to seek more cash

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air said on Tuesday it would not need to raise more cash as easing COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted bookings, although the budget carrier which has emerged from bankruptcy proceedings did not provide a 2021 outlook. The pandemic sent the indebted airline into bankruptcy proceedings https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/norwegian-air-saved-collapse-reinvents-regional-carrier-2021-05-26 last year, forcing it to terminate its transatlantic network and to cut more than 6,000 jobs to survive. "We will very much be ready for the peak season (of 2022), so there is no risk today that we will have to go out and get more capital in the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Geir Karlsen told Reuters.

  • Europe Wants Unvaccinated Americans to Stay Home. It’s Bad News for Airline Stocks.

    Americans who managed a holiday in Europe this summer may have sneaked in under the wire. New travel restrictions may be coming for unvaccinated Americans as Covid-19 cases surge in the U.S. The European Union on Monday removed the U.S. from its list of countries for which nonessential travel restrictions should be lifted. It’s expected that fully vaccinated Americans will still be able to travel to Europe without quarantine requirements.

  • Travel stocks head lower as EU tightens guidance on US travel

    The guidance, released on Monday, reverses previous advice from June which lifted restrictions on American travellers ahead of the busy summer season.

  • Airline Stocks Fall As Europe Ends Short-Lived Covid Respite

    Airline stocks are down as the EU recommended Monday to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions on the U.S. and others.

  • E.U. Removes U.S. from ‘Safe Travel’ List—What That Means for Travelers

    Two months after it green lit Americans for travel, the European Union has reverted its recommendation amid rising coronavirus cases.

  • Man traveling on raft from Cuba saved, Coast Guard says. Three others died on the journey

    Braving the Florida Straits on a makeshift raft, four people tried to make it to Florida’s shores from Cuba, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Adrift for more than a week, three died and one was saved after a good Samaritan spotted the raft.

  • Ryanair predicts rapid rebound in airline travel

    The budget carrier will launch 14 new routes from London airports this winter, creating 500 new jobs.

  • Ryanair launches 14 new routes from London aiports

    The airline said the announcement will create more than 500 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers at its London airports.

  • Delta variant threatens Denver airport’s comeback

    Passenger traffic at Denver International Airport has recently slipped as international travel is increasingly discouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: The airport has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, and the rise of the Delta variant is only further threatening the rebound of the state’s largest economic engine, responsible for generating an estimated $33.5 billion annually.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Annual Passes Are Back at Disney World

    New annual passes are finally coming back to Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort. Disney World announced on Monday morning that it will start selling annual passes again on Sept. 8, in time for the park's 18-month celebration of the resort turning 50 that kicks off in October. Disney mentioned four weeks ago -- when it reintroduced annual passes for Disneyland in California -- that it would be providing details later this month on the revised program to resume sales next month.

  • Couple arrested in Florida after body of 5-year-old found in Colorado

    A couple has been arrested in the suspected death of a 5-year-old child whose body was found near Fraser, Colorado but allegedly died in a hotel room in San Antonio, Texas.

  • Virus Experts Say This Is a "Recipe for COVID Transmission" Right Now

    Last year, most of us were avoiding any type of space that would put us in close contact with people outside our bubble. Now, we're largely back to living life that resembles pre-pandemic times—eating inside at restaurants, getting drinks with friends, and planning weekend getaways. But our eagerness for normality may be putting us in harm's way, as the Delta variant has helped COVID numbers surge across the U.S., and has made certain activities as risky as ever.RELATED: Virus Experts Have Stopp

  • US national parks are overcrowded. Some think ‘selfie stations’ will help

    The park service is turning to selfie stations, timed tickets and crowd-monitoring apps to preserve public lands Hundreds of cars line up to enter Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Photograph: Gabriela Campos/The Guardian Arches national park had to close its gate more than 120 times this summer alone when parking lots filled up, creating a safety hazard for emergency vehicles. Yellowstone national park reached 1 million visitors in July for the first time in its history. At Zion natio

  • Baron Funds: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) is Well Positioned to Benefit From Inevitable Pent-Up Consumer Demand for Travel”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 10.03% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, compared to its Russell Midcap Growth Index and S&P 500 benchmarks that delivered […]

  • Honolulu to require COVID vaccine or negative test at restaurants, bars, theaters

    Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city's mayor said Monday.

  • Green List Travel: Listen to the latest Simon Calder podcast

    Get the latest in this daily audio briefing in 10 minutes or less

  • Kocomo raises millions to give people a way to co-own a luxury vacation home

    Who doesn’t want a vacation home? Kocomo is a Mexico City-based startup that wants to help make that dream a reality. The company aims to allow for cross-border co-ownership of luxury vacation properties that goes beyond the historical use of timeshares.

  • EU Removes U.S. From Safe Countries List, Recommending COVID Travel Restrictions

    The European Union removed the United States from its pandemic-era list of safe countries.

  • It’s time we had a Carnival month – and make it an international affair

    Such an event would generate economic growth, encourage cultural appreciation and promote global camaraderie